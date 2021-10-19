Last Updated:

VVIP racism | Rajasthan: Cong MLA Creates Ruckus After Police Challans Young Relative For Drunk Driving

In a shocking display of VVIP racism, a Congress MLA created a ruckus inside the police station as her relative was picked up by the cops for drunk driving.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

In a shocking display of VVIP racism, a Congress MLA from Rajasthan created a ruckus inside the police station as her relative was picked up by the cops for drunk driving. In a video that has emerged, it can be seen that Congress legislator Meena Kanwar from Shergarh in Jodhpur can be seen justifying the relative's behaviour. The police had issued challans to the MLA's relative following which she reached the police station.

The MLA was also joined by her husband, Umaid Singh who is also a former MLA. Both of them can be seen sitting on a dharna inside the police station as they engage in a scuffle with the cops. Justifying her relative's behaviour, Meena Kanwar can be heard saying that 'all children drink alcohol'. 

"He is a kid, all kids drink little alcohol, so what is the issue. I requested you and you took a kid in," said Meena Kanwar 

The couple can also be heard claiming that they requested the police to leave their relative after introducing themselves. However, they reached the police station after the boy was detained. In addition, Kanwar and her husband can also be seen asking the policeman to refrain from recording their video. 

Tags: Congress, Rajasthan, Meena Kanwar
