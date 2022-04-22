A political slugfest has emanated in Rajasthan after three temples in Alwar were bulldozed to remove encroachments. Speaking to Republic exclusively, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena said that demolition has been only done for the welfare of the locals at Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan.

He said, “ Demolition has been done only after issuing a prior notice, action has been taken under the 'master-plan' tax in Rajgarh of Alwar. There was agreement from people behind the demolition.”

Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s condemnation over the demolition drive in Rajasthan, MLA Ramkesh Meena said, "Bharatiya Janata Party wants to disrupt peace in Rajasthan by bringing up its tactics. BJP can put up any rule in any part of the nation, but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government would not let BJP’s agendas to be fulfilled. In the name of development, BJP has been running bulldozers since the time of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan."

Locals assert no prior notice was given

While speaking to locals, they asserted that the demolition was being done by Johari Lal Meena and we were not given any prior notice to conduct this demolition.

When asked about the demolition drive of the 300-year-old Shiv temple in Rajgarh, locals said, “Nearby shops and houses are also demolished under the name of development. We are left with no source of income and there is no support from the administration till now.”

Locals said, “We do not have access to electricity as the power was cut during the demolition.” One of the locals further stated, "Johari Lal Meena is doing this because we elected BJP councillors in the Rajgarh area of Alwar, Rajasthan. Our children are scared and we haven't been able to cook food for 4 days now."

Alwar, Rajasthan Temple demolition

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government got bulldozers to run on 300-year-old temples in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that temples were destroyed under the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the Rajgarh area of Rajasthan.

It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temples. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organizations have filed complaints in the matter.