Rajasthan Cong to resume weekly public hearings from May 23

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) After almost a five-month hiatus, the Congress in Rajasthan will once again start weekly public hearings from May 23 at its office here, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On May 23, state Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary and Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad will hold a public meeting from 11 am to 2 pm, he said.

In the high-level meeting of the Congress organisation held on November 30, 2021, it was decided that a public hearing would be held in the party's state office for three days every week wherein two state ministers would listen to the problems of the people.

Every week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, two ministers will remain in the party office and the rest of the ministers will hold public hearings at their residences, the spokesperson said.

The arrangement had started on December 15, 2021, but was put to a halt in the first week of January due to the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. PTI AG RDT AQS AQS

