Rajasthan: Congress Calls For Another CLP Meet, Surjewala Claims Gehlot's Majority Intact

Another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held in Jaipur at 10 am on Tuesday and the party shall give written request to miffed Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, and his bloc of MLAs, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said Monday evening. He also reaffirmed that the Ashok Gehlot government is secure after 109 legislators extended their letter of support.

Earlier in the day, even after a public request from senior congressmen, Pilot and 20 MLAs didn't attend the CLP meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

"With a majority of 109 for the Congress government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts in horse-trading and undermining democracy," Randeep Surjewala told reporters outside Hotel Fairmount.

He added, "To discuss the political situation another Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come and discuss the situation."

Surjewala, deployed by the Congress high command to stabilise a bickering political crisis in Rajasthan, asked Pilot and other rebel legislators to attend the meet, share their grievances "with an open mind" and settle differences. "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution," Surjewala said.

CLP Reposes Faith In Gehlot

In Monday's meet, Congress Legislative Party passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The legislators also reposed faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Recalling the "revolutionary" and "historic" decisions taken by the Gehlot government in the last one and a half years, the legislators reiterated their commitment to continue on this path.

Lashing out at BJP for trying to destabilise the state government via horsetrading, the resolution contended that this was an insult to the mandate given by 8 crore residents of Rajasthan. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. This is being perceived as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, who stayed away from the CLP meeting. Taking a dig at BJP, the Congress party urged the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis instead of "toppling democratically elected governments".

