Rajasthan Congress has responded over a new controversy that erupted when photos of the Chhabra violence accused, attending Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Iftar party went viral. Congress Minister Mahesh Joshi stated that there were thousands of people in the Iftaar party at CM Gehlot's residence and advised to move on from such issue. He further said that anyone can click a picture with anyone but if someone violates the law, they should be punished. Rajasthan Chief Minister has never broken the law, he added.

'Rajasthan CM has never broken the law': Mahesh Joshi

"There were thousands of people gathered (in IftaAr party at CM's residence). We should move on from this issue. Anyone can click a picture with me, but if he is violating the law, he should be punished. Rajasthan CM has never broken the law', said Mahesh Joshi.

The controversy erupted as Asif, the main accused of Chhabra violence, was not only present at CM Ashok Gehlot's house during the entire Iftar program, but also posed fiercely with ministers and senior Congress leaders. The pictures expose the harsh reality of the Congress party working with the rioters of the Chhabra violence. The Rajasthan BJP has raised several questions about the Congress government in the state over the presence of the rioter at the CM's residence.

BJP Demands Ashok Gehlot's Arrest

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria slammed the CM Gehlot and said, "It is unfortunate for the state of Rajasthan that the Rajasthan Chief Minister invites those people who are accused in violence cases." He further added, "These people are not ashamed."

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar reacted sharply to the development and accused CM of providing shelter to the terrorists. "The main accused, the terrorist of the Chhabra violence was present at the CM house. The house of CM has now become a centre for terrorism." He then requested the Rajasthan Police to arrest the CM. "I request the police of Rajasthan to arrest the CM Ashok Gehlot," he said.

While BJP's Pratap Singh Singhvi accused the Rajasthan police of allowing an accused in the Chhabra violence at the residence of the Chief Minister. He said that the presence of an accused in a communal violence case was a huge security lapse on the Rajasthan police side.

Chhabra violence

Last year, communal violence broke out in the Chhabra city, Rajasthan. The clash started over a car parking which led to a stabbing incident in Baran's Chhabra in Rajasthan. Kamal Singh Gurjar was stabbed by Fareed, Aabid and Sameer during an argument over car parking in Baran. People protested against the incident and demanded arrests of the accused in the stabbing incident. Police arrested three people in the stabbing incident. This further sparked outrage in the other community which lead to vandalism and setting shops ablaze. Reportedly, over a dozen shops were burnt in the clashes between the two warring factions.

