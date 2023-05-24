Rajasthan: Congress High Command To Hold Key Meet To Resolve Pilot-Gehlot Feud

The Congress party has intensified its effort to end Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot's tussle in Rajasthan. Congress' top brass have called a key meeting in Delhi on May 26 to resolve the feud between both heavyweight leaders that was further increased after Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra from May 11 to May 15 against the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

In the key meeting, to resolve the Gehlot-Pilot rift, leaders including Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party's General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will mark their presence.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reach the national capital on May 26 alongside Sachin Pilot to attend the meeting. The attempt to bring Gehlot and Pilot, engaged in a power tussle since 2020, under mutual terms remains crucial for the Congress party with Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 due this year.

Pilot's ultimatum to the Rajasthan govt

Flanked by several party MLAs and workers, dissident leader Sachin Pilot served an ultimatum to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to agree on demands by the month-end or face statewide agitation. The announcement by Pilot came on the conclusion of his five-day long 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra,' initiated to raise the issue of inaction by the state government against alleged scams during the BJP regime.

Pilot has tabled three demands- action on corruption charges on the previous BJP government in Rajasthan, reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and action on issues related to paper-leak in state government exams.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has taken a step back in confronting Pilot's open charge against his party's leadership. Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa mentioned that Congress has nothing to do with Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra which culminated on May 15. "It's his Yatra. Congress has nothing to do with it. Discussions on the state level should be done, in front of the CM and other senior leaders," he added.