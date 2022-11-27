Rajasthan Congress Insulting People's Mandate: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday lashed out at the Congress in Rajasthan saying it is insulting the mandate the people gave it in the 2018 assembly elections.

He rubbished Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegations that the BJP and he had attempted to topple the Congress government in 2020, and said it was the infighting within the grand old party that led to the crisis.

In July that year, the Congress high command had sacked Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee president after he launched a rebellion against Gehlot.

"Naach na jaane aangan tedha," (a bad workman quarrels with his tools), Pradhan said when asked about Gehlot's repeated allegation against him and the BJP.

"Pilot is not a BJP worker, but sometimes, we exchange pleasantries. I respect Gehlot too. He is a mass leader of the country, but they are not able to hide their infighting," Pradhan said at an an award ceremony during the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) national convention.

He said the people of Rajasthan gave the Congress a mandate in the last assembly elections, but claimed that the party is not respecting it.

He also accused the state government of corruption.

Earlier during the programme, Pradhan said nearly 20 crore people in the age group of 15-23 years in the state were uneducated and called upon ABVP workers to help them.

He said skill training can be imparted to such people by bringing them under the ambit of the new education policy.

