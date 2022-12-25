Rajasthan Congress Leader Follows In Rahul Gandhi's Footsteps, Asks 'Covid Kahan Hai?'

Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas followed in his leader Rahul Gandhi's footsteps and asked 'COVID kaha hai?' (Where is COVID?) after the Centre asked states and Union Territories to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 cases in China and other countries. Khachariyawas is a Rajasthan-based Congress leader and a minister in Ashok Gehlot's government.

The Rajasthan Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is going good, lakhs of people are joining it. BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra failed. Union Health Minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi, 'Aapke pet mein dard kyu hora hai. COVID kaha hai? COVID nahi dikh raha. BJP COVID ko bula rahi hai'(Where is Covid? We can't see it. BJP is calling COVID)."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding big conferences in Tripura. "Jan Aakrosh Yatra is also going on but no one is stopping it...If COVID is spreading in China then the government should stop cargo and flights from there.."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the ruling party can hold as many public meetings as it wants but sees COVID-19 only as where Bharat Jodi Yatra is passing through.

"Now, (the Union) health minister is writing me a letter that Covid has come back, stop the yatra. In the rest of India, BJP can hold as many public meetings as they want, but where Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on, there is Corona and Covid," Gandhi said.

On Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and wants to stop the march using COVID-19 as an excuse.

"BJP is in fear due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking the excuse of COVID. There is no COVID anywhere. Nothing happened to anyone. PM Modi himself does not wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear and break this yatra," Kharge said.

Centre had recently asked states and Union Territories to step up surveillance and take measures to avoid overcrowding, re-introduce wearing of masks in crowded places and ensure adequate ventilation for indoor gatherings. States have also been asked to ensure availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen at hospitals.