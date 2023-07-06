Rajasthan Congress Leaders Talk Of Unity As Party Chalks Out Election Strategy At Key Meet

With Rajasthan Assembly elections just a few months away, the Congress top brass met the state leadership on Thursday (July 6) to put an end to internal conflicts and rifts. Convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the meeting saw the participation of around 40 prominent leaders from the state, including disgruntled former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined the proceedings virtually. The primary agenda of the meeting was to address the Gehlot-Pilot rift and strategise on the Assembly elections.

The discord between Pilot and Gehlot has been troubling the Congress leadership and giving its opposition ammunition to target the ruling party in the state. A few weeks ago, the Pilot versus Gehlot rift had even reached the national capital, necessitating the intervention of the party's top brass.

After the meeting on Thursday, the party claimed that all issues between Pilot and Gehlot have been sorted. As part of the deal, Pilot may be appointed as the next Pradesh Congress Committee chief and will play a crucial role in the distribution of party tickets, sources stated.

Rajasthan strategy

Sources also told Republic that Congress leaders emphasised the need for unity and expressed their determination to ensure the party’s victory in Rajasthan polls. The state leaders and workers will also fan out across Rajasthan over the next 90 days to conduct a door-to-door campaign and inform the people about the party's welfare schemes.

Strengthening the party's organisational structure in Rajasthan was also highlighted as a priority. The Bharat Jodo Yatra along with the recent victory in Karnataka election has boosted the grand old party's confidence in winning Rajasthan, sources added.

Rajasthan leaders stated that their schemes were reaching the grassroots, and surveys were being conducted to gauge public sentiment. The announcement of candidates is expected to take place in the first week of September and the winnability factor will be the most important criteria.

While addressing the media, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal clarified that the party does not announce its chief ministerial candidate in any state as its primary focus is that the election should be fought collectively. The party also issued a strict warning to all leaders, barring them from speaking to the media about internal matters. They have been instructed to address any grievances through party forums to avoid disciplinary action.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are slated to visit Rajasthan soon as part of the election campaign.