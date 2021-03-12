Rajasthan Congress MLA Accuses Party Of Discriminating Against SC/ST Members In Assembly

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramesh Meena accused the party of discriminating against Scheduled Caste (SC) members and threatened to resign from the party if an action was not taken in the matter. The former Rajasthan minister's outrage came after MLAs belonging to SC and ST were allegedly not allowed to speak in the Assembly. Accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led government of suppressing the voice of SC and ST, Ramesh Meena alleged that the MLAs were provided seating without mics and claimed that even sitting ministers Tika Ram Jully and Bhajanlal Jatav weren't allowed to speak.

Further, Congress' Ramesh Meena said that he had discussed the issue with the chief whip Mahesh Joshi and remarked that the members from SC, ST, and minority communities were the backbone of the Congress. The Congress leader revealed that he had sought a meeting with Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue and threatened to resign if appropriate action was not taken. "There are only 2 ministers of SC. Why are they discriminated? I don't want to become a minister, I am only with Congress. Why Congress ignoring those who are the founding member of the party?", Ramesh Meena asked. However, Rajasthan Assembly chief whip Mahesh Joshi denied any such discrimination and claimed that more than 50 members were seated without mics, as per reports.

Govt working for betterment of Backward Sections: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday had said that the state government is working with full dedication for the betterment of weaker, backward and deprived sections of society. The government has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefiting the people from these classes, he said. Gehlot was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the hostel and community building of the All Rajasthan Jatav Mahasabha here.

He said his government is working with full dedication for the betterment of weaker, backward and deprived sections of society and has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefitting them. Announcements made in Budget 2021-22 regarding setting up 1,200 English-medium schools, seven Ambedkar hostels and skill upgradation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women entrepreneurs will provide an opportunity for the backward classes to enter the mainstream of the society, he added. Gehlot said land will soon be allotted for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University.