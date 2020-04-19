Congress MLA Refuses Covid Aid To Elderly Lady Who Said 'PM Modi Better Than CM Gehlot'

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress MLA Rajendra Bhiduri in Rajasthan was seen allegedly discriminating while distributing rations, by asking the people who was better - Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In a video accessed, the MLA is seen questioning over a microphone while distributing ration to the people. According to reports, the MLA also denied giving ration to a senior citizen woman when she said PM Modi was better than CM Gehlot.

Targeting the Rajasthan government the BJP state president, Satish Poonia, accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of indulging in appeasement politics and discrimination while distributing ration in areas affected by the disease.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "The way Congress leader's attitude is towards the situation is clearly seen. They indulge in appeasement politics and discriminate while distributing ration. A few days ago they even transferred an IAS who had stopped his car. This is how they work."

"They have no respect for the Ministers of the country... They have politicized the entire situation. From this one can make out the intention of the Congress party... When he asked the lady about who was better she said PM Modi according to her opinion to which the MLA told her to keep the ration there itself and leave... If they talk in such a manner the people will lose faith and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will also weaken," he added.

