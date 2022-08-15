Rajasthan Congress MLA Resigns Over Death Of Dalit Minor In Jalore; Pleads For Justice

Anguished by the death of a minor Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore, Congress MLA Panachand Meghawal tendered his resignation on Monday, August 15. Expressing dismay over the death of the nine-year-old school boy, who was allegedly beaten up for drinking from a common earthen pot, Meghawal lamented that Dalits were being oppressed even after 75 years of independence.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Baran Atru MLA said he would not withdraw his resignation until the victim's family gets justice.

"It hurts me to see the way Dalits are being oppressed even after 75 years of independence. Even today, the Dalit community has to fight for their basic rights. I am anguished by the death of the innocent boy in Jalore. I do not see the same respect towards Dalits that was given by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I cannot stop this oppression by myself, and therefore I resign as MLA," Panachand Meghawal wrote in his letter.

The MLA said he would continue to agitate and seek justice for the family of the deceased boy.

Dalit boy thrashed by school director in Rajasthan's Jalore dies

The Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested the accused school director who allegedly thrashed the minor boy for drinking water from a common "Matki" (filter). The child was rushed to Ahemdabad for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries as he could not survive the brutal beating.

The incident has sparked outrage in the state, prompting the Congress government to order strict action against the culprit. Congress cabinet Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday assured that the accused teacher would not be spared.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman seeking immediate action into the matter.

The BJP leader requested NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla to constitute a commission to provide justice to the victim's family at the earliest. Responding to the letter, the chairman assured that a notice has been given to the Rajasthan Police and the state government seeking a reply at the earliest, following which strict actions will be taken accordingly.

(With inputs from agency)