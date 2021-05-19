Rajasthan: Congress MLA Ved Prakash Threatens To Resign After Pilot-aide Hemaram Chaudhary

In signs of more trouble for the Congress Government in Rajasthan, another MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp has expressed dissatisfaction from the party, threatening to quit if ‘things don’t change.’

Expressing dissent over the delay in the expansion of the cabinet and the formation of committees, Ved Prakash Solanki said he will be forced to resign if things continue like this. The 60-year-old MLA from Chaksu constituency is considered one of the close aides of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. According to Solanki, many MLAs are unhappy with the government as they and cannot bear the "pressure” of the party leadership.

“If it continues like this, I will have to resign. Neither the cabinet expanded nor the committees were formed, the list of dissatisfied legislators is long. Not only the Sachin Pilot camp but MLAs from other factions have also started speaking against the government. Only yesterday, Madan Prajapat of Gehlot faction has said we will not bear the pressure anymore,” Solanki told Republic TV.

The Congress leaders claimed more MLAs from all factions will soon speak up against the Ashok Gehlot government. Solanki becomes the second legislator to go vocal against the Congress government in the last two days. On Tuesday, another Sachin Pilot aide Hemaram Chaudhary resigned from the post of MLA sparking a possibility of new political upheaval in Rajasthan.

Hemaram Chaudhary quits as MLA

The six-time Gudamalani MLA, who had also been a Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government sent his resignation letter to the Assembly speaker over disappointment with the party's leadership. While Choudhary did not mention the reason for his resignation, it is assumed that he decided to quit after being denied a ministerial berth in the Rajasthan Government. Before his resignation, Choudhary had been vocal in his criticisms of the Gehlot government for neglecting the developmental work in his constituency.

It is important to note, that both Ved Prakash and Hemaram Choudhary supported the anti-Gehlot camp, led by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot who attempted to topple the Rajasthan Government last year. Pilot had staged a month-long coup against the Gehlot government which failed to work out and he had to return to the party fold. The Congress party accepted his return but sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief. Popular youth leader from Rajasthan, Pilot, led the battle against then ruling BJP and led the Congress to victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. The grand old party's subversion of young leaders was touted as the reason behind his rebellion.