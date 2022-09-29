Last Updated:

Rajasthan Congress News LIVE: Gehlot's Future As CM In Doubt; All Eyes On Chief's Election

High drama ensued in Rajasthan on September 25 as over 90 Congress MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to the Speaker ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor. This was seen as a revolt against the Congress high command's move to anoint Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan CM in place of Gehlot who is a favourite to be the party president.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Rajasthan

Image: PTI

pointer
06:28 IST, September 30th 2022
G23 mulls fielding candidate for president's election

With the process of the Congress president election gathering pace ahead of the last day of filing nominations, some G-23 leaders held a meeting on Thursday evening at the residence of Anand Sharma. The meeting was attended by former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. According to sources, the leaders discussed the whole situation emerging in the run-up to the Congress presidential polls. A leader from the group is likely to file a nomination on Friday for the party's presidential polls.

pointer
22:02 IST, September 29th 2022
'Congress will once again come to power,' says Sachin Pilot after meeting Sonia Gandhi

"I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments and my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.

He added, "Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work."

pointer
19:49 IST, September 29th 2022
Congress asks its leaders to refrain from making statements against party colleagues

Congress asks its leaders at all levels to refrain from making public statements against party colleagues. 

 

pointer
17:41 IST, September 29th 2022
'Decision on Rajasthan CM by Sonia Gandhi within 1-2 days,' says KC Venugopal

"Decision on CM of Rajasthan to be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within 1-2 days," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on whether Ashok Gehlot will remain Rajasthan Chief Minister.

pointer
17:25 IST, September 29th 2022
Example set by Gehlot can't be appreciated enough: Congress MLA Mahesh Joshi

 

pointer
16:55 IST, September 29th 2022
Rajasthan Congress leader calls Pilot loyalist 'traitor', shows video of his 'meeting' with state BJP president

Rajasthan Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore, who has been sent a notice for indiscipline' by the party leadership, on Thursday accused Sachin Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki of being a traitor, producing a video that purportedly proves this.

"I will provide proof on who is a traitor and who is loyal. It will come before everyone. Solanki had met BJP president Satish Poonia at a hotel during zila parishad election," Rathore, who is the RTDC chairman, said at a press conference in Jaipur.
 

pointer
14:56 IST, September 29th 2022
Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi

Speaking to the media after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot revealed that he apologised to the Congress president for the rebellion by his loyalists in Rajasthan on September 25. Moreover, he declared that he won't contest the Congress president's election. 

pointer
13:14 IST, September 29th 2022
KC Venugopal reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal reached party president Sonia Gandhi's residence As of now, Ashok Gehlot is present at the venue. 

pointer
13:05 IST, September 29th 2022
Ashok Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi shortly

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrived at 10 Janpath to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi. 

 

pointer
12:13 IST, September 29th 2022
Digvijaya Singh leaves for AICC headquarters

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh left his house for the AICC headquarters. He is set to collect the nomination form for the Congress president's election. 

pointer
11:59 IST, September 29th 2022
Rajasthan Minister hits out at Gehlot camp

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Minister and Sachin Pilot loyalist ML Meena remarked, "Language being used for us that we're traitors-there can be nothing worse. Those saying that should look within themselves. I won on BSP ticket but after coming to Congress we've been working with dedication for Congress". The BSP-turned-Congress MLA said, "Till they keep getting lucrative posts, they're loyal to High Command. When they get a jolt, they start rebellion...On one hand, they say they respect High Command&on the other, they say they won't let anyone else except the 102(Gehlot loyalists) be CM". 

 

pointer
11:21 IST, September 29th 2022
MP MLAs to back Digvijaya Singh

10 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including the  Leader of Opposition will go to Delhi today to be proposers for Digvijaya Singh in the Congress president's election. 

pointer
10:59 IST, September 29th 2022
Rajasthan CM takes big decision amid crisis

Amid the political crisis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase of 4% in the Dearness Allowance of the state employees on the lines of the Central Government employees. Now, a 38% dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.

 

pointer
10:20 IST, September 29th 2022
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has arrived at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. 

pointer
10:05 IST, September 29th 2022
Mukul Wasnik to meet Ashok Gehlot

As per sources, Congress MP and general secretary Mukul Wasnik reached Jodhpur House to meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who arrived in the national capital yesterday night. 

pointer
09:07 IST, September 29th 2022
Congress MLA takes potshots at Ashok Gehlot camp

"He's a broker. We're with High Command. We are and will be with Congress...We'll bring Congress to power again in 2023 and in 2024 we'll make Rahul Gandhi the PM," Rajasthan Congress MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist VP Solanki commented on Ashok Gehlot loyalist Dharmendra Rathore.

 

pointer
09:03 IST, September 29th 2022
AK Antony meets Sonia Gandhi

On Wednesday, former Defence Minister AK Antony met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He said, "I had a good meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi, we discussed party and political matters". Later, he also held deliberations with party colleague Pawan Kumar Bansal. 

pointer
08:43 IST, September 29th 2022
TS Deo slams MLAs loyal to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate". He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced. "The way some ministers and MLAs (in Rajasthan) crossed every limit of discipline was inappropriate. It is not acceptable that they boycotted observers sent by the party high command and skipped the meeting (of Congress legislature party)," Deo told reporters.

pointer
08:06 IST, September 29th 2022
Digvijaya Singh to contest Congress president's election

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Gandhi loyalist, Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for Congress president. Notably, this comes after the apparent Ashok Gehlot vs Shashi Tharoor fight for the party presidential race. However, after the political crisis erupted in Rajasthan, uncertainty loomed over Gehlot's candidacy. The former MP CM who has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president today. Singh further stated that he has not talked to the Gandhi family but has decided to fight the election.

 

pointer
07:59 IST, September 29th 2022
Rajasthan Minister hints at mid-term polls

Hitting out at Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena remarked, "Will we make the person who lived under the protection of Haryana Police the CM? Will the people of Rajasthan spare us? Will we get elected again? Nobody will win. There will be a Punjab-like situation here. Satish Poonia gives a statement that our doors are open for Sachin Pilot. What is this? We don't like those who tried to topple the government."

"We are ready to fight elections even one year earlier. Even if the elections are one year later, we are ready to fight the elections if our resignation is accepted. These are the same people who toppled the government in MP along with BJP. I am not in the race to become the CM. The responsibility given to me by the high command is enough. I feel honoured by that," he added.

pointer
07:25 IST, September 29th 2022
Rajasthan CM to meet Sonia Gandhi today

As per sources, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today. The meeting is likely to take place between 11 am and 2 pm today. Former Defence Minister AK Antony will also take part in the deliberations, sources added. While Gehlot is expected to provide detailed information about the sequence of events in Rajasthan, discussions about the Congress president's election will also take place. 

 

pointer
07:19 IST, September 29th 2022
Ashok Gehlot arrives in Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night. The CM arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft. Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president's election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it "survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers" and it continues to be a national party. "There is discipline in the party under Soniaji," he said.

"The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. The media may have its own perspective on these events," he added. Gehlot said fighting issues the country is facing is more important for them. "Matters of a family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything," he told reporters in Delhi. He said for them the Congress president is foremost and they all work under her discipline.

 

pointer
07:19 IST, September 29th 2022
KC Venugopal predicts end to crisis

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said that the political crisis in Rajasthan will be cleared in a day or two. "No drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. We are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," he told the media. 

pointer
07:19 IST, September 29th 2022
Ashok Gehlot unlikely to contest Congress president's election

Amid the Rajasthan crisis, the Congress high command might withdraw their support to Ashok Gehlot for the president's election. This comes amid speculation that the Gandhis are unhappy with the Rajasthan CM's attempt to display his strength. In the likelihood of his losing, Gehlot might not file his nomination papers and will remain the Chief Minister. However, it remains to be seen whether this arrangement will be acceptable to the party. 

pointer
07:19 IST, September 29th 2022
Ajay Maken explains sequence of events

AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken who was sent as an observer to attend the CLP meeting on Sunday laid bare the tactics used by the Gehlot camp legislators. Speaking to the media, he revealed that Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Khachariyawas put forth three pre-conditions to pass a resolution empowering the Congress president to choose the next Rajasthan CM. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. 

pointer
07:19 IST, September 29th 2022
Political crisis in Rajasthan

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on Sunday. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.

This was in line with the one person-one post resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Confirming that a change of guard was on the cards, Gehlot stated that a one-line resolution will be passed in the CLP meeting empowering the Congress president to choose the new CM. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They reportedly demanded that the decision on the CM's post should be taken only after the election of the Congress president and Gehlot should have a say in this process. 

COMMENT