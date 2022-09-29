Rajasthan Congress News LIVE: Gehlot's Future As CM In Doubt; All Eyes On Chief's Election

Quick links:
Image: PTI
With the process of the Congress president election gathering pace ahead of the last day of filing nominations, some G-23 leaders held a meeting on Thursday evening at the residence of Anand Sharma. The meeting was attended by former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. According to sources, the leaders discussed the whole situation emerging in the run-up to the Congress presidential polls. A leader from the group is likely to file a nomination on Friday for the party's presidential polls.
"I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments and my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.
He added, "Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work."
Congress asks its leaders at all levels to refrain from making public statements against party colleagues.
"Decision on CM of Rajasthan to be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within 1-2 days," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on whether Ashok Gehlot will remain Rajasthan Chief Minister.
#RajasthanCongressCrisis | The example (to not contest Cong president poll) set by CM Gehlot today can't be appreciated enough.He has never disobeyed orders of party high command...If party sends us an official notice,we'll present our side:State min&Gehlot loyalist, Mahesh Joshi pic.twitter.com/exqDJ9keTf— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
Rajasthan Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore, who has been sent a notice for indiscipline' by the party leadership, on Thursday accused Sachin Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki of being a traitor, producing a video that purportedly proves this.
"I will provide proof on who is a traitor and who is loyal. It will come before everyone. Solanki had met BJP president Satish Poonia at a hotel during zila parishad election," Rathore, who is the RTDC chairman, said at a press conference in Jaipur.
Speaking to the media after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot revealed that he apologised to the Congress president for the rebellion by his loyalists in Rajasthan on September 25. Moreover, he declared that he won't contest the Congress president's election.
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal reached party president Sonia Gandhi's residence As of now, Ashok Gehlot is present at the venue.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrived at 10 Janpath to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Delhi | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at 10 Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/kMbYWnzF35— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh left his house for the AICC headquarters. He is set to collect the nomination form for the Congress president's election.
On Wednesday, Rajasthan Minister and Sachin Pilot loyalist ML Meena remarked, "Language being used for us that we're traitors-there can be nothing worse. Those saying that should look within themselves. I won on BSP ticket but after coming to Congress we've been working with dedication for Congress". The BSP-turned-Congress MLA said, "Till they keep getting lucrative posts, they're loyal to High Command. When they get a jolt, they start rebellion...On one hand, they say they respect High Command&on the other, they say they won't let anyone else except the 102(Gehlot loyalists) be CM".
#RajasthanCrisis | Till they keep getting lucrative posts, they're loyal to High Command.When they get a jolt, they start rebellion...On one hand,they say they respect High Command&on the other, they say they won't let anyone else except the 102(Gehlot loyalists) be CM: ML Meena pic.twitter.com/9Rln2lqAHL— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
10 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including the Leader of Opposition will go to Delhi today to be proposers for Digvijaya Singh in the Congress president's election.
Amid the political crisis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase of 4% in the Dearness Allowance of the state employees on the lines of the Central Government employees. Now, a 38% dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ashokgehlot51 ने केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों के अनुरूप ही राज्य कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते में 4 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब राज्य कर्मचारियों एवं पेंशनर्स को 1 जुलाई 2022 से 38 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता देय होगा। pic.twitter.com/6wZUxSmXx0— CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) September 29, 2022
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has arrived at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi amid the political crisis in Rajasthan.
As per sources, Congress MP and general secretary Mukul Wasnik reached Jodhpur House to meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who arrived in the national capital yesterday night.
"He's a broker. We're with High Command. We are and will be with Congress...We'll bring Congress to power again in 2023 and in 2024 we'll make Rahul Gandhi the PM," Rajasthan Congress MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist VP Solanki commented on Ashok Gehlot loyalist Dharmendra Rathore.
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis | He's a broker. We're with High Command. We are and will be with Congress...We'll bring Congress to power again in 2023 & in 2024 we'll make Rahul Gandhi the PM: VP Solanki, Rajasthan Congress MLA & Pilot loyalist, on Gehlot loyalist Dharmendra Rathore pic.twitter.com/fvcJwPb634— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
On Wednesday, former Defence Minister AK Antony met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He said, "I had a good meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi, we discussed party and political matters". Later, he also held deliberations with party colleague Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate". He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced. "The way some ministers and MLAs (in Rajasthan) crossed every limit of discipline was inappropriate. It is not acceptable that they boycotted observers sent by the party high command and skipped the meeting (of Congress legislature party)," Deo told reporters.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Gandhi loyalist, Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for Congress president. Notably, this comes after the apparent Ashok Gehlot vs Shashi Tharoor fight for the party presidential race. However, after the political crisis erupted in Rajasthan, uncertainty loomed over Gehlot's candidacy. The former MP CM who has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president today. Singh further stated that he has not talked to the Gandhi family but has decided to fight the election.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed.— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
Singh will submit his nomination papers on Sept 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/Ws6TphwSg1
Hitting out at Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena remarked, "Will we make the person who lived under the protection of Haryana Police the CM? Will the people of Rajasthan spare us? Will we get elected again? Nobody will win. There will be a Punjab-like situation here. Satish Poonia gives a statement that our doors are open for Sachin Pilot. What is this? We don't like those who tried to topple the government."
"We are ready to fight elections even one year earlier. Even if the elections are one year later, we are ready to fight the elections if our resignation is accepted. These are the same people who toppled the government in MP along with BJP. I am not in the race to become the CM. The responsibility given to me by the high command is enough. I feel honoured by that," he added.
As per sources, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi today. The meeting is likely to take place between 11 am and 2 pm today. Former Defence Minister AK Antony will also take part in the deliberations, sources added. While Gehlot is expected to provide detailed information about the sequence of events in Rajasthan, discussions about the Congress president's election will also take place.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night. The CM arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft. Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president's election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it "survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers" and it continues to be a national party. "There is discipline in the party under Soniaji," he said.
"The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. The media may have its own perspective on these events," he added. Gehlot said fighting issues the country is facing is more important for them. "Matters of a family are part and parcel of internal politics. We will solve everything," he told reporters in Delhi. He said for them the Congress president is foremost and they all work under her discipline.
ये हमारी पार्टी की परम्परा आज भी है, 50 साल से देख रहा हूँ, नबर वन जो होता है कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट, इंदिरा जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, राजीव जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, चाहे नरसिम्हा राव जी थे, सोनिया गांधी जी कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट हैं, हमेशा कांग्रेस के अंदर डिसिप्लिन है। pic.twitter.com/MrayXZDNyM— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2022
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said that the political crisis in Rajasthan will be cleared in a day or two. "No drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. We are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," he told the media.
Amid the Rajasthan crisis, the Congress high command might withdraw their support to Ashok Gehlot for the president's election. This comes amid speculation that the Gandhis are unhappy with the Rajasthan CM's attempt to display his strength. In the likelihood of his losing, Gehlot might not file his nomination papers and will remain the Chief Minister. However, it remains to be seen whether this arrangement will be acceptable to the party.
AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken who was sent as an observer to attend the CLP meeting on Sunday laid bare the tactics used by the Gehlot camp legislators. Speaking to the media, he revealed that Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Khachariyawas put forth three pre-conditions to pass a resolution empowering the Congress president to choose the next Rajasthan CM. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters.
On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on Sunday. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.
This was in line with the one person-one post resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Confirming that a change of guard was on the cards, Gehlot stated that a one-line resolution will be passed in the CLP meeting empowering the Congress president to choose the new CM. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They reportedly demanded that the decision on the CM's post should be taken only after the election of the Congress president and Gehlot should have a say in this process.