Rajasthan Congress News LIVE: Gehlot's Future As CM In Doubt; All Eyes On Chief's Election

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on Sunday. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.

This was in line with the one person-one post resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Confirming that a change of guard was on the cards, Gehlot stated that a one-line resolution will be passed in the CLP meeting empowering the Congress president to choose the new CM. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They reportedly demanded that the decision on the CM's post should be taken only after the election of the Congress president and Gehlot should have a say in this process.