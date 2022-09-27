Rajasthan Congress News: CM Ashok Gehlot Leaves For Delhi, To Meet Congress Leadership

Quick links:
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate".
He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced.
The way some ministers and MLAs (in Rajasthan) crossed every limit of discipline was inappropriate..It is not acceptable that they boycotted observers sent by the party high command and skipped the meeting (of Congress legislature party), Singh Deo told reporters here.
Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the political crisis in Rajasthan will be cleared in a day or two.
"No drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. We are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," Congress leader KC Venugopal.
"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will go to Delhi today in the evening. He will further tell about the opinion of 102 MLAs to the central leadership of the party. CM Gehlot is not resigning today, there are no such talks of it," Gehlot loyalist minister PS Khachariyawas said.
Hinting that all is not well in the Congress camp, Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo remarked, "How will the person (Ashok Gehlot) who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? If MLAs from his state do not listen to him, then how will the party leaders obey him as Congress president?"
On being asked if he has been called to Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis, senior Congress leader AK Antony said, "I have no comments on speculations. The only truth is that I am going to Delhi."
According to sources, the grand old party has sought his intervention to solve an impasse in Rajasthan.
Cong panel has asked three Rajasthan leaders to reply within 10 days why action should not be taken against them for grave indiscipline, sources said.
The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.
A notice has been issued to Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal amid the political crisis in the state.
Congress observers for Rajasthan on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday evening, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.
According to sources, Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken have submitted a written 9-page report on the developments in Rajasthan to party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Sources inform that clean chit has been given to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while action has been recommended against MLAs for organizing parallel meeting
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met Congress MLAs and held discussions with them regarding the crisis.
Putting a pause to the ongoing speculations, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Monday stated he would not contest the upcoming Congress presidential election saying, "He is not interested." The ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ruled himself out as a probable candidate for the party's presidency after he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid reports that he might step in as a mediator in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis. Read Full Story.
Amid an ongoing political turmoil in the Congress in Rajasthan, the party's chief whip in the state, Mahesh Joshi, on Tuesday said a meeting of the MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was not called to mount pressure on the party high-command.
Joshi said this while reacting to All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Ajay Maken's "indiscipline" remark for holding the meeting.
He said the MLAs have expressed their view so that it reaches the high command.
The Congress on Tuesday continued to grapple with the political crisis in Rajasthan after the party observers termed as "indiscipline" the action of 82 MLAs in the state setting conditions for the party leadership for appointing Ashok Gehlot's successor.
The two observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are preparing a written report on the developments in Rajasthan and are likely to submit it by the evening.
Congress leader Ambika Soni denies that she will file the nomination for the post of Congress President.
'I will not file nominations for Congress president," says Ambika Soni.
Congress leader Ambika Soni denies that she will file the nomination for the post of Congress President.
'I will not file nominations for Congress president," says Ambika Soni.
Sachin Pilot has arrived in New Delhi. The Congress leader will likely meet party chief Sonia Gandi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid a political crisis in Rajasthan.
In a huge development, Sachin Pilot has left for Delhi via a 2.20 pm flight. He is likely to meet both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
As per sources, the Congress high command is likely to issue a notice to MLAs who organised a parallel meeting when the Congress Legislature Party was convened.
Speaking to the media, Congress Central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said, "We briefed Congress interim Pres Sonia Gandhi about work done so far regarding Congress president elections. Elections will happen as per schedule. Till now nominations forms have been taken by Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal".
ANI sources revealed that Sachin Pilot is in constant touch with other MLAs apart from supporting MLAs. He has further asked his supporters to wait for the high command's decision. As per ANI sources, he has told the Congress high command that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should not remain CM if he decides to contest for the party president post and that it is his responsibility to bring MLAs along. However, he took to Twitter and denied this.
Am afraid this is false news being reported.
Speaking to the media, Gehlot loyalist Minister PS Khachariyawas said, "Observers shouldn't be upset this early, they should have waited for a while. We don't want to fight with our own people. If a senior leader like Dhariwal has raised issues then the party should pay heed to them". He added, "An atmosphere was created that CM should be made as per 19 MLAs and not as per 102 MLAs. It's on Sonia Gandhi to decide on Ashok Gehlot's nomination (for Congress president)". He also contended that disciplinary action should have been taken against Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who rebelled in 2020.
"They couldn't save Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, how will they save Rajasthan? Their incoming president became a rebel president. Gehlot rebelled. At one point in time, he was the apple of Sonia Gandhi's eyes," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on the Rajasthan political crisis.
कांग्रेस के 'भावी' अध्यक्ष ही 'बागी' अध्यक्ष हो गए!!
Sandeep Yadav, one of the 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress, stated that the infighting has cost the party. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he recalled that they had given support to Congress for the formation of a stable government so that people's work can be completed. He urged the Congress high command to take a good decision at the earliest. Yadav contended that the high command should take a decision taking both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot on board barring which the MLAs and the people are suffering.
Commenting on the political crisis in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla said, "Everything will be okay. There is no need to worry."
Independent MLA Khushveer Singh Jojawar revealed that the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was being held at Rajasthan Minister Dhariwal's residence. Speaking to the media, he said, "I reached Dhariwal's residence. I said that we should go to the high command. We should put forth our opinion before the high command instead of going to the Assembly Speaker". "When I reached, there were 70 MLAs. Later, more arrived," he added.
"I do not have much idea about the happenings in Rajasthan. I believe the problem will be solved very soon," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel commented on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.
Commenting on the political crisis in Rajasthan, BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia said, "There has been infighting. The Congress party was exposed by the ambitions for the CM post. This weakness cost the people of Rajasthan. This might be a political farce too. But I feel that the Congress high command is weak."
As per ANI sources, status quo will be maintained in Rajasthan till the Congress president election nominations. Decision on issuing of show cause notices to miffed MLAs, vocal in public will be taken after interim chief Sonia Gandhi takes action on the report by observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge. The AICC Observers will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi by today.
Commenting on the Rajasthan crisis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "Who (Ashok Gehlot) cannot handle his state, Congress wants to give him the responsibility of handling the country. Although this is his personal matter, but looking at what is going on, it seems that there is no democracy in Congress."
जो(अशोक गहलोत) अपने प्रदेश को नहीं संभाल सकता, कांग्रेस उसे देश संभालने की जिम्मेदारी देना चाहती है। वैसे तो ये उनका निजी मामला है लेकिन जो भी चल रहा है उसको देखते हुए तो लगता है की कांग्रेस में लोकतंत्र नहीं है: राजस्थान में राजनीतिक संकट पर हरियाणा के गृहमंत्री अनिल विज, अंबाला
Hitting out at Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, Congress MLA Divya Maderna said, "This is sheer indiscipline. Mahesh Joshi Ji is thinking he is above Congress High-command. Clearly directing Congress President on what to do and what not to do. High command certainly knows who will strengthen or weaken the party. I don’t think Delhi top brass needs his bogus advice."
This is sheer indiscipline. Mahesh Joshi ji is thinking he is above Congress High-command. Clearly directing Congress President what to do & what not to do. High-command certainly knows who will strengthen or weaken the party . I don't think delhi top brass need his bogus advice.
"High Command can make anyone CM, make a new CM or keep CM Gehlot intact, it should not be one of those who revolted against the party, tried to weaken it," Rajasthan minister and Gehlot loyalist Mahesh Joshi opined.
"High Command can make anyone CM, make a new CM or keep CM Gehlot intact, it should not be one of those who revolted against the party, tried to weaken it," Rajasthan minister and Gehlot loyalist Mahesh Joshi opined.