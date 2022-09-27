Rajasthan Congress News: CM Ashok Gehlot Leaves For Delhi, To Meet Congress Leadership

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate".

He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced.

The way some ministers and MLAs (in Rajasthan) crossed every limit of discipline was inappropriate..It is not acceptable that they boycotted observers sent by the party high command and skipped the meeting (of Congress legislature party), Singh Deo told reporters here.

