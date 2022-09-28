Rajasthan Congress Rift Rages As Party Issues Show Cause Notice To 3 Aides Of Ashok Gehlot

In a setback for Ashok Gehlot, the Congress party issued a show cause notice to 3 of his loyalists over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan on September 25. This was in pursuance of a specific recommendation by AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge who submitted their reports to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi were asked to explain within 10 days why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against them.

For instance, Dhaliwal was accused of holding a parallel meeting of MLAs at his residence and pressurising them to not attend the Congress Legislature Party. On the other hand, the party alleged that Rathore made all logistic arrangements and was behind the planning of the unofficial meeting of the MLAs. Meanwhile, Joshi who is also a Minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government was also accused of "grave indiscipline" for boycotting the CLP meeting despite giving notice to every MLA to attend it. His presence at the unofficial meeting confused the MLAs as to which one was convened officially, the party said.

Notices issued to 3 #Rajasthan Congress leaders & Gehlot loyalists-RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, chief whip Mahesh Joshi&Parliamentary Affairs min Shanti Dhariwal by party's Disciplinary Committee, after observers submitted their report to party chief for disciplinary action https://t.co/YVr3DYmHjg — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Showcause notice to Shanti Dhariwal:

Showcause notice to Dharmendra Rathore:

Political crisis in Rajasthan

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. A day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on September 25. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as the observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, speculation was rife that a new CM will be elected.

This was in line with the 'one person-one post' resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. Kharge and Maken submitted a written report in this regard to Congress president Sonia Gandhi a day earlier.