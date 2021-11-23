Rajasthan Congress Rift Simmers As Pilot Loyalist Questions CM Gehlot's Choice Of Advisors

The fight between the Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot camps in Rajasthan Congress continued unabated on Monday despite the Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments. Taking to Facebook, Pilot loyalist and Congress MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat took a swipe at Gehlot for his choice of advisors. A total of 6 legislators who couldn't be accommodated in the Council of Ministers- Congress MLAs Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma, Danish Abrar and Independent MLAs Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena were named as advisors to the Rajasthan CM.

However, Shekhawat quipped, "It is a weird misfortune of our government. The people whom the party did not consider worthy enough to give a (poll) ticket will now give advice to the CM". This was seen as a veiled dig at Ramkesh Meena who had dismissed any chance of Pilot being made the CM face and called upon the Central leadership to give him a role outside Rajasthan.

Resentment in Rajasthan Congress

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon. Thereafter, the legislators close to him publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

In the last week of July, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway. On November 20, all Rajasthan Ministers tendered their resignations ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.