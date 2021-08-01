Rajasthan: Cops Interrogate BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena For Breaching Security At Ambagadh Fort

The police has taken Rajasthan BJP MP, Kirodi Lal Meena for interrogation for allegedly breaking the three-layer security detail at Ambagadh fort. According to reports, Kirodi Lal Meena had hoisted the flag of Meena Samaj in Amagarh fort even as the police had blocked movement at the site. Reports further added that this comes after a protest that was led by the BJP MP. In addition, he has also alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government have failed to take action against the ones who broke the temple idols inside the fort.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kirodi Lal Meena arrested

The BJP MP was protesting against the police inaction against the breaking of temple idols. Therefore, Kirodi Lal took out a march with his supporters from Suraj Maidan to Jaipur Police Commissioner's office. The BJP MLA also tweeted and claimed that he had been arrested by the police.

However, the Additional Commissioner of Police denied Meena's claims and maintained that the parliamentarian has been taken for interrogation regarding the incident. He added that there have been no arrests so far and no one is allowed to hoist a flag at the Ambagadh fort.

Controversy after saffron flag atop Ambagadh fort in Jaipur torn down

According to reports, the dispute sparked off after a saffron flag atop the fort was torn down by a group of people in the presence of an MLA. Following that, the tribal Meena community and Hindu right-wing groups on July 22 lodged two FIRs at the Transport Nagar police station. Earlier in June, an FIR was registered after some Muslim youths allegedly vandalised idols in a temple located inside the fort. The police had to block the entry to the fort and the temple inside it for maintaining law and order situation.

Following this, Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena had stated that the Ambagadh fort is a historic monument of the Meena community and some "anti-social elements" tried to tamper with the history of the Meena community, which was unacceptable to the locals that led to the incident.

The group led by the legislator claimed that the fort belonged to the Meena community's deity. Apart from the vandalising of the idols, they also alleged that Hindu right-wing groups pitched a saffron flag atop the fort that hurt their religious sentiments. However, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged that Ramesh Meena was trying to fuel communal disharmony by misleading some people of Meena community.

"The Meena community follow all Hindu religious traditions right from birth to death. Ramkesh Meena is trying to hurt religious sentiments by inciting a group of the Meena community. He should be arrested," the MP said in a statement.

Moreover, he also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to conserve historic sites of the tribal Meena community and take action against those trying to spread disharmony by inciting people's sentiments. Meena also demanded the state government to open the fort and handover the keys to the Meena community. The MP also recollected that back in June, some Muslim youths had vandalised idols in the temple following which an FIR was registered against six youths at Transport Nagar police station.

With PTI Inputs