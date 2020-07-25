Rajasthan Crisis: BJP Delegation Meets Guv, Slams CM Ashok Gehlot For 'gherao Warning'

A BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria went to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan Saturday evening to discuss the brimming political crisis in the state. This comes a day after the high-pitched drama at the Governor's residence where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paraded his legislators and gheraoed the area to demand an urgent session of the Legislative Assembly.

भाजपा के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने श्री सतीश पूनियां,श्री गुलाब चंद कटारिया और श्री राजेन्द्र राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में महामहिम राज्यपाल महोदय से मिलकर मुख्यमंत्री के उत्प्रेरण के कारण प्रदेश में व्यापत हो रहे अराजकता के वातावरण पर समुचित कार्यवाही हेतु एवं अन्य गंभीर विषयों पर ज्ञापन सौंपा। pic.twitter.com/21xyVKtcj3 — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) July 25, 2020

Speaking to media after the meet, Satish Poonia said Gehlot's warning that eight crore people of Rajasthan will gherao the Raj Bhavan over the issue "can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC". The section states that assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years.

Meanwhile, Kataria slammed Gehlot for saying he is not responsible for any gherao and suggested him to tender his resignation for using such language. "The Chief Minister is the head of the state and he said he'll not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation. If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language," Kataria told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

On the other hand, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has called Gehlot's actions at the Governor's residence "a low-point in Rajasthan politics". "What Congress government did at Governor House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel for weeks. People are suffering due to various issues," the BJP MP said.

Congress MLAs' 'sit-in' protest

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan demanding an Assembly session be called. The Governor said he is seeking legal opinion on the chief minister's demand for an assembly session Soon after, state Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced that all Congress workers will stage a sit-in protest at all district offices against the BJP.

Gehlot on Saturday sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session after chairing a meeting with his supporting MLAs in Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Earlier this week, the Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in terms of the disqualification notice sent to Sachin Pilot and his camp i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the apex court's hearing is completed.

Congress has announced it will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, July 26, to protest against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected governments.

