Rajasthan Crisis: BJP Questions Shifting Of Congress MLAs To Jaisalmer, Takes Jibe At CM

On Friday, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia slammed the Congress party for shifting its MLAs from Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur to Jaisalmer. He contended that Congress MLAs were being held hostage despite Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's regular stress on democracy, ethics, and Constitution. According to him, this pattern was witnessed even during Gehlot's earlier tenure as CM in 2008.

Poonia questioned the need to keep all Congress legislators together if there was unity in the party. Thereafter, he alleged that the relatives of the MLAs are being harassed. Urging Gehlot to free the legislators and run the government, he claimed that there is a big crisis in Rajasthan. It is expected that the Congress MLAs will stay in Jaisalmer until the start of the Assembly session, which is being perceived as an opportunity for the government to prove its majority.

"Where will you take them beyond Jaisalmer? Pakistan is ahead. The Chief Minister makes big statements about democracy, ethics and Constitution. Even in 2008, he did the same thing. Atrocity has been completed on the people's representatives as they are being held hostage. If your (Gehlot) MLAs are united and there is no fear, why don't you set them free? What fear do you have? You (Gehlot) are an expert on democracy. The relatives of the MLAs are being harassed. You should let out the MLAs and run the government. How will the Minister go to the Secretariat from Jaisalmer? There is a big crisis," Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia opined.

Congress chief whip moves SC against Rajasthan HC order

Earlier in the day, Mahesh Joshi- the Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the operation of the HC order dated July 24. A division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. The Congress chief whip contended that he had been able to demonstrate a prima facie case in his favour. Arguing against the current status of the Pilot camp's 19 MLAs, Joshi contended that persons who transgress the tenth schedule have no right to continue as MLAs/MPs even for a single day.

