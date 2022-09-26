High drama unfolded in Rajasthan after a group of Congress MLAs, loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, submitted their resignations to assembly speaker CP Joshi on Sunday evening. The rebellion erupted just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting during which Sachin Pilot was likely to be named successor of Gehlot, who will contest the Congress presidential polls next month.

Amid late-night developments, over 90 Gehlot loyalists headed to Speaker CP Joshi's home in Jaipur after a long meeting at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence, saying they were resigning as MLAs. However, there was no word from the Speaker's office on the resignation letters.

All this while, at the chief minister's home, Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting. Pilot and his supporters joined, but the meeting was a washout due to the absence of the majority of MLAs. At this juncture, it was reportedly suggested Legislature Party meeting should take place after October 19, once the presidential elections are over.

The aborted CLP meeting was seen as a crucial step ahead of Gehlot filing his nomination for the Congress president polls, to decide whether former deputy CM Pilot should take his place in the state.

Gehlot camp MLAs are of the view that if the CM gets elevated to the top party post, his successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 political crisis and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it - a veiled reference to Pilot.

'Expect our demands will be considered': Rajasthan Minister

Late at night, efforts were made by Kharge and Maken to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one on one, if not as part of the planned CLP meeting. On their return from the Speaker's house, the loyalists said they put forth some conditions. They wanted the decision on the next CM to be put on hold till the Congress election is held and stressed that Gehlot should have a say in picking his successor.

"Every MLA has faith in interim president Sonia Gandhi. We have kept our point and expect that our demands will be considered when the final decision is taken by the high command. We want the party to take care of people who have been loyal to Congress," said Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, after meeting the Speaker.

Sources say that interim president Sonia Gandhi is miffed with the resignation of Gehlot's supporters and has agreed to meet the disgruntled MLAs in Delhi.