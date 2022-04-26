Rajasthan: Education Ministry Seeks Inputs From State Govt Over Exam Questions On Congress

A political row has eruption over an examination in Rajasthan where a class 12 political science question paper reportedly had six questions on the "achievements of the Congress party". Following this, the Union Ministry of Education has also written a letter to the Rajasthan Education Ministry further seeking comments and inputs on the same.

In a letter written to the Additional Chief Secretary of School Education and the Rajasthan government on Monday, an official from the Education Ministry has said, "I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the news item titled 'Political Science paper of 12th examination of Rajasthan Board paper -- 6 questions about the achievements of the Congress party' which appeared in a section of the press along with copes of the relevant question paper, which is self-explanatory. I request that the comments/inputs of the state government on the news item may please be sent to this department."

Notably, some of the questions that led to the controversy are, 'Discuss in brief the Congress as a Social and Ideological Alliance', 'Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?', 'How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha Election?', 'Who gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'?', The General Election of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement', 'Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 General Election and what mandate did it get? Explain'.

BJP takes a jibe at Rajasthan Congress government over controversial 'question paper'

Hitting out at the Rajasthan Congress government, the state BJP also raised questions and asked if it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. Further taking a dig at chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the party took to Twitter and said, "Seeing this question paper of political science, many students did not even understand whether the examination was about Political Science or the history of Congress! Perhaps Gehlot Ji has now considered Congress as a part of history."

This came just months after another question in a CBSE sociology exam on Gujarat riots has invoked a controversy following which the board not just apologised but also promised stern actions against those responsible. The question which was based on the 2002 Gujarat riots was, "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" The MCQ-based paper had four options -- Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.

Image: PTI