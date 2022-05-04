Rajasthan: Ex-CM Raje Blames Appeasement Politics For Jodhpur Violence & Other Clashes

Against the backdrop of the Jodhpur violence which ensued at the city's Jalori Gate on May 2, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP national Vice-President Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday targetted the Congress-led state government over failing to prevent the communal clashes that erupted in the state in the past two months. Deeming the violence as an outcome of 'appeased culture' undertaken by the Congress, Raje mentioned that CM Ashok Gehlot failed to maintain law and order in his hometown Jodhpur too.

"After Baran, Karauli and Rajgarh, now the incident of communal tension has also come to the fore in Chief Minister's home district Jodhpur," Raje wrote on Twitter, adding, "The incident of unloading the saffron flag on the statue of freedom fighter Mr Bal Mukand Bissa Ji makes it clear that this religious frenzy spread in the state is the result of the appeasement culture of the Congress government."

"The government (CM Ashok Gehlot-led government) should shun the policy of caution and appeasement," the former Rajasthan CM further stated.

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी स्व. बाल मुकंद बिस्सा जी की प्रतिमा पर लगे भगवा झंडे को उतारने की घटना से यह स्पष्ट हो जाता है कि प्रदेश में फैला यह मजहबी उन्माद कांग्रेस सरकार की तुष्टिकरण संस्कृति का ही परिणाम है।

सरकार चेते और तुष्टिकरण की नीति से बाज आए।

Vasundhara Raje calls out communal clashes in Rajasthan under CM Gehlot's jurisdiction

Raje's remarks came following the Jodhpur clash which was triggered reportedly after the Bhagwa (saffron) flag, placed on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, was replaced with an Islamic flag. At the time when several cities are recording mob ethnic violence, a communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. While Rajasthan police resorted to batons and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, it has been said that a mob even pasted duct tape on the structure of the face of the statue.

In fact, as a precautionary step, authorities suspended internet services in the area until further orders and a curfew from 1 pm on Tuesday until May 4 midnight has been imposed, as per officials. Besides a temple, it has been said that nearly 80 shops and establishments were damaged or demolished in the clash between the two communities.

Police have apprehended 97 persons in connection with the communal clash while ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria told Republic TV that every small and big incident in the region is being closely monitored. Over 1,000 police officials have been deployed to keep the law and order situation under control in the region, he added.

"Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order," CM Gehlot tweeted on May 3.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Reports suggest that the Chief Minister is of the opinion that the BJP triggered violence in the area and he is not bound to use bulldozers or fake encounters to take the situation under control. "We uphold the law," CM Gehlot told other news agencies, almost 24 hours since the clash broke out.