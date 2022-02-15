Rajasthan Ex-CM Raje Demands Ashok Gehlot To Accord Rajasthani As Official State Language

In a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje demanded that Rajasthani be accorded the status of the official language of the state. In the letter written on Monday, the former CM marked that Rajasthani is one of the richest languages in the world and it is not just the cultural identity of the people of the state but also linked to their sentiments.

Stressing on the importance of the move, Vasundhara Raje said that it will help boost tourism and employment opportunities.

Vasundhara Raje on Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination-2021

The letter also mentioned that the state government should accept the demand of the candidates of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination-2021 for postponing the date of the main exams. Asking CM Ashok Gehlot to take a decision in the interest of the candidates, she said that the candidates have made the demand because of a change in the syllabus so that they can get additional time for preparation.

RBSE board exams 2022 for class 10th, 12th postponed, to be held from March 24

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education class 10, as well as class 12 exams, have been postponed. It has been announced that the exams will now begin on March 24, 2022. The exact schedule has not been announced yet, however, it is expected to be out soon. RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has said that exams have been postponed and final RBSE Board exam date sheet 2022 will be released soon.

The exams which stand postponed were earlier scheduled to begin from March 3, 2022. The practical exams were to be conducted from January 17, 2022 which was postponed. The announcement of postponing practical exams was done by Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

The board exam for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed due to the pertaining COVID-19 situation in the state and the country. To combat the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the risk, the government is postponing the exams. With the help of this move, students will also get additional time to be prepared for taking Board exams. This year, RBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2022 will be taken by over 20 lakh students in 6,074 centres.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI