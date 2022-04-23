Rajasthan: Forest Dept Now Demolishes Cowshed In Alwar After Taking Down 300-yr-old Temple

After the massive temple demolition drive in Alwar, Rajasthan, now the authorities got a bulldozer to run on a cowshed leaving hundreds of cows abandoned. Bulldozers have been used to demolish a cowshed in the region of Kathumar in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday. The administration did not make any provisions to keep the cows after the cowshed was destroyed by bulldozers and hundreds of animals were allowed to be evacuated.

The Forest Department authorities used a bulldozer to demolish the cowshed that had existed for a decade in Kathumar region, considering it an illegal encroachment. Hindu extremist organisations are outraged after a video of the encroachment removal did the rounds on social media.

Around 400 cows were left behind after the cowshed was demolished. The cowshed demolition has led to futher political uproar amid massive religious storm over the demolishment of the 300-year old Temple in Alwar, Rajasthan.

According to media reports, the forest department had about 1,400 bighas of land in Maithna Rudhan, out of which a cowshed was built on 40 bighas of land belonging to the Forest Department. About 400 cows were being nurtured in the demolished cowshed in Alwar, Rajasthan. The Assistant Conservator Forest court had ordered to vacate the cowshed in 2020. In compliance with the order, a notice was issued in December 2021 to the operator of the cowshed to vacate the land belonging to the Forest Department and shelter the cows to another cowshed. However, the cowshed operators never paid attention to the notice.

The Forest Department took action to demolish the encroaching cowshed from the forest’s department land in the presence of a large number of villagers, Forest Department employees, Kathumar police and Revenue Department employees.

According to reports, the cowshed operator asked the Forest Department employees for 10 days time to move the cowshed but due to massive protest by the villagers, his plea was rejected.

Alwar Temple Demolition

The authorities on Friday ran bulldozers over a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws. The residents of the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

Image: Republic World