Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the Jalore incident wherein a Dalit minor boy died after his school headmaster had allegedly beaten him up and said that the government is not taking strict action.

Speaking to ANI over the Jalore incident, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "It is unfortunate. Whatever happened is not acceptable. The investigation is another issue, but even after 75 years of independence, such an incident does not suit any civilized society. "Adding further Shekhawat said, "From the last few years under the Congress government there is an increase in such case, be it atrocities against children, women or communal violence. Either the government acted carelessly or acted in a way of appeasing only one community.”

The saffron leader also claimed that the primary goal of the Congress party in the state is to remain in power. "People are living in fear. On the other hand, the criminals are roaming free without control. That’s why today Rajasthan feels as if it has been left to deal with Mafias," he told ANI.

'Sign of sinking': Shekhawat attacks Ashok Gehlot government

Notably, earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the death of a Dalit boy in Jalore and called the incident a "matter of shame". Pilot also condemned and demanded action against officials who lathi-charged the family of the Jalore school

Reacting to Sachin Pilot's remark, Shekhawat said, " It's not just Sachin Pilot alone who's condemned this. The conscience of Congress workers keeps rising time & again. Sometimes Bharat Singh Kundanpur says something, some other MLA other time. But CM ridicules his own leaders. This is a sign of a drowning ship."

Dalit boy beaten to death in Rajasthan over drinking water

A minor boy died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten by his school teacher for reportedly drinking water from a common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore on July 20. The child was immediately rushed to Ahemdabad in Gujarat for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing anguish over the atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan, 12 Congress councillors in the Baran Municipal Council sent their resignation letters to CM Ashok Gehlot. These councillors include Yogendra Mehta, Rohitashva Saxena, Rajaram Meena, Rekha Meena, Leeladhar Nagar, Hariraj Erwal, Piyush Soni, Urvashi Meghwal, Yashwant Yadav, Anwar Ali, Jyoti Jatav and Mayank Mathodia. On Monday, Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal also announced his resignation as a legislator bemoaning his inability to stop the atrocities against Dalits.