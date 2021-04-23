Rajasthan Govt Alleges Unfair Distribution Of Oxygen, Remdesivir; Makes Appeal To Centre

Ashok Gehlot government has alleged that other states with fewer COVID-19 cases have been allocated more medical oxygen and Remdesivir medicines by the Centre than Rajasthan. The government said that the liquid medical oxygen allocated to the state is not sufficient and urged the Centre to allocate oxygen in proportion to the number of active cases in various states.

“In several states where active (Coronavirus) cases are less, more liquid oxygen and Remdesivir have been allocated as compared to Rajasthan. The cabinet has appealed to the Centre that all states be allocated oxygen and Remdesivir in proportion to active cases,” Gehlot tweeted after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said if a percentage of active cases and allocation is calculated, then Rajasthan has been distributed only 27.5% injections while states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been distributed 194% and 112% drugs respectively.

In the cabinet meeting on Thursday, it was discussed that Rajasthan was allocated only 26,500 Remdesivir injections, while Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh got 1.63 lakh and 92,200 injections respectively, despite having fewer active cases than Rajasthan. The state government also released figures for oxygen distributed by the Centre to 13 states and Union Territories to support its claim.

'Unfair distribution of oxygen'

According to the Congress government, as compared to the other 12 states and UTs including Gujarat, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, Rajasthan has the lowest oxygen allocation per active case.

As per the data, Rajasthan has been allocated 205 metric tonne of oxygen which stands to 1.64 cubic meter per active case. As of Thursday, Rajasthan has 96,366 active COVID-19 cases in the It stated that Gujarat, with active cases of 84,126 was allocated 975 MT oxygen, which is 544% higher than Rajasthan. The data added that Congress-ruled Punjab too has more oxygen allocation per active case with 2.69 cubic meter.

On April 21, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had announced that the Centre had increased the oxygen quota for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, UP, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi in light of the acute shortage faced by the COVID-hit states.