Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Athawale Predicts Fall Of Gehlot Govt, Draws Parallel With MP

Wading into the Rajasthan political crisis on Tuesday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale predicted the fall of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. Observing that Sachin Pilot had expressed unhappiness with the Congress leadership and Gehlot's style of functioning, Athawale lauded his decision to rebel. Moreover, he drew a link between the rebellion triggered by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to the current political turmoil in Rajasthan. Additionally, he opined that the Maharashtra government's survival was in danger as well.

Ramdas Athawale remarked, "Sachin Pilot has expressed unhappiness with the Congress leadership. He has expressed unhappiness with Ashok Gehlot's style of functioning. Sachin Pilot said that he was repeatedly humiliated. He had decided to leave the Congress party with 30 MLAs. I want to thank Sachin Pilot for taking this decision. After Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 MLAs rebelled, the government in MP fell. Similarly, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan will fall and BJP will form the government. Thereafter, it will be Maharashtra's turn."

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP Demands Floor Test; Sachin Pilot Thanks Supporters

Read: Tremors Felt By Congress As Rajasthan NSUI Prez Resigns To Express Solidarity With Pilot

Crisis in Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday.

Read: 'Selfish & Ungrateful': Youth Congress Lambasts Sachin Pilot, Cites Posts Given By Party

Read: 'Ashok Gehlot Murdabaad' Slogans Raised Outside Congress' Ajmer Office, Two Arrested