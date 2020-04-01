Rajasthan CM, Ministers & Bureaucrats To Take 75% Pay Cut Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Rajasthan state government has decided to defer 75 percent salary of Chief Minister, cabinet ministers' as well as the entire state assembly due to the Coronavirus crisis. This move could have been taken by the government to ease the load off the state government and financially assist it in times of the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot informed citizens of the same.

"The Council of Ministers had decided that 75 percent of the gross salary of the month of March of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, all MLAs will be deferred," Chief Minister's tweeted in Hindi.

मंत्रिपरिषद ने यह निर्णय किया कि मुख्यमंत्री, उप मुख्यमंत्री, मंत्रीगण, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, मुख्य सचेतक, उप मुख्य सचेतक, समस्त विधायकगण के मार्च माह के सकल वेतन (ग्रोस सैलेरी) का 75 प्रतिशत हिस्सा स्थगित (डेफर) रखा जाएगा।

Rajasthan under lockdown since March 22

Rajasthan has reported four more positive cases for Coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one person each has tested positive from Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur. According to the officials, Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway amid the Coronavirus crisis. The government has also identified 1 lakh beds for quarantine in houses, hotels and hospitals, besides reserving 25% beds in private hospitals having a capacity of 100 beds, an official said on Saturday.

Coronavirus in India

The nation has witnessed a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. As on March 31, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 1,397, of which 35 have succumbed to the virus while 1,238 cases are still active, whereas 123 had recovered and were discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

