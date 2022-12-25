'Rajasthan Govt Giving Patronage To The Paper Leak Mafia': BJP Hits Out At Gehlot Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, December 25, took a swipe at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the paper leak incident. BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted that the Rajasthan government and Congress party are actively giving patronage to the paper leak mafia because they have hand-in-glove interests with them. He further mentioned that this is the 12th paper leak case in Rajasthan.

BJP hits out at Rajasthan govt over paper leak incident

"Once again a paper leaked in Rajasthan. This time it is the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2nd-grade teachers' recruitment examination for which 13 lakh aspirants were going to appear. When aspirants reached the centre, they realised that the paper has been leaked. This is the 12th such occasion where a paper has been leaked in the state," BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

He further asserted that the incident occurred as the Rajasthan government and Congress party are actively giving patronage to the paper leak mafia because they have hand-in-glove interests with them. He claimed that the accused Suresh Bishnoi was seen with many top congress leaders.

Launching an attack, Poonawalla said that time and again such paper leaks are taking place in Rajasthan and it has become very common in the state. "The future of the youth in Rajasthan has been put in Jeopardy. Rahul Gandhi makes big claims and statements for the youth but the highest unemployment prevails in Rajasthan for over a year. Today, when the Rajasthan youth prepares for the exam and goes for the examination, the paper gets leaked and then they say they are standing for the youth," Poonawalla added.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi should tell us if is this the model in Rajasthan, there is 'Apradhi Bachao', 'Dangai Bachao', 'Balatkari Bachao' and 'Paper leak Ka Mafia Bachao', and therefore the Paper leak mafia feels emboldened, they have patronage and they keep leaking the papers and the youth of the Rajasthan are put in Jeopardy. He said that aspirants spent their money, they have spent their efforts, spent their time, and their parents spent their time to make their children prepare for the exam only to realise that the exam paper is leaked.

'Rajasthan govt is taking action on the paper leak case': Ashok Gehlot

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. In many states, in the army, and under the judiciary too, there are cases of paper being leaked. However, no action is being taken. In Rajasthan, people have been penalised for it. We will bring stricter laws but would not allow paper leaks at any cost."

Speaking regarding the incident, LoP GC Kataria said, "Rajasthan govt should understand the pain of students' parents who spend hard-earned money to educate children. We are continuously telling the Rajasthan government to amend the system. UPSC papers never get leaked. Due to political shelter, they get the courage to leak paper here. It's the negligence. System needs a change.

Notably, the General Knowledge test for the recruitment of Class 2 teachers in government schools, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was cancelled on Saturday, December 24, after the test paper, was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the commencement of the exam. The police arrested 46 persons, including 37 candidates, in connection with the incident. Now, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.