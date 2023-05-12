Rajasthan Govt's Inaction Against BJP's Corruption Sends Wrong Message: Sachin Pilot

Congress MLA Sachin Pilot is on the second day of his five-day-long 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' which commenced from Ajmer to flag issues of corruption and paper leaks in Rajasthan.

While speaking to Republic TV during his yatra, Pilot said that the inaction of the Ashok Gehlot government against the alleged corruption under the previous BJP regime sends a wrong message. When asked about his response to Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra calling the march Pilot's 'personal yatra', the former Rajasthan Deputy CM said that he believes in connecting with the people. "I don't care which politician says what," Pilot said.

इस चिलचिलाती धूप में सड़कों पर उतरे युवाओं के जोश और जज़्बे को सलाम! pic.twitter.com/CYAITrMDE9 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 12, 2023

"Our issue is not about individuals. My issue is about ensuring that the structure of conducting examinations, the coaching institutes, the bureaucrats; that cartel has to be broken. If there are powerful people involved, they must be exposed and a full, thorough enquiry has to be conducted," Pilot said.

About the BJP, he said that the party "has failed to even be a responsible opposition. It has failed to win the confidence of the people."

नए जोश, उत्साह और उमंग के साथ जनसंघर्ष यात्रा आज दूसरे दिन का सफर तय करने के लिए निकल पड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/asLfeJgD5f — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 12, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Pilot shared glimpses from his yatra and claimed immense support from the youth even in the intense summer.

"It is May and a very hot summer but still people are coming out on the street because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption and problems related to the future of our youths, affect us. We hope our state government takes cognizance of the issues I have raised," he told Republic. He even shared the itinerary for May 13 when the yatra will begin from Dudu at 7:30 am and end at Nasnoda at 7:30 pm.

The yatra is taking place amid infighting in the Congress party. Govind Singh Dotasra said that "there was no prior permission sought by Pilot from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)." Last month, Pilot held a day-long fast, targeting Gehlot's government in Rajasthan for "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption of the BJP.