Rajasthan: Gurjars Protest In Bharatpur Over Reservation Demand, Block Railway Track

The Gurjar community on Sunday kick-started their massive 'Rail Roko Andolan' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur demanding a 5% reservation in the state, as the deadline given to the Ashok Gehlot government lapses with no major headway. On Sunday, members of the Gurjar community took to railway tracks in Bharatpur, blocking the movement of certain special trains scheduled between Delhi and Mumbai against the backdrop of the festive season.

The community has announced that they would not budge from the tracks until their demands are thoroughly addressed by the Gehlot Government. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna is expected to come and address the agitating crowd any time today.

Earlier, the community had given a 15-day ultimatum to the Gehlot government over their demand for a 5% reservation. Yesterday a delegation of Gurjar Reservation Committee held talks with the Rajasthan government, where a 14-point list was presented before the state. The Gurjars also reminded the Gehlot government of the promises that they had presented in their manifesto, assuring a 5% reservation for the community. Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was absent from the meeting, declared that the community will only be satisfied if an agreement is reached on the 14 points presented. However, the two sides seemed to have reached a stalemate as the community decided to go forward with their 'Rail Roko Andolan' in the state from today.

The Rajasthan government also put several districts under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 preparing for possible disruptions of the law and order situation in the state. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was also imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city and Karauli ahead of the Gurjar community agitation. On October 30, the Rajasthan government had suspended mobile and internet services for 24 hours from 6 PM in several districts. District administration in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh have suspended 2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS & social media through internet (except voice calls & broadband internet) for 24 hours.

Read: Gurjar Mahapanchayat Gives Gehlot Govt 13 Days To Meet Demands; Cong MLA's Son Slams Govt

Read: Rajasthan Cabinet Allows 5% MBC Reservation In Judicial Services Amid Pilot Rebellion

Why are the Gurjars agitating?

The Gurjars have been demanding the inclusion of the Gurjars reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which gives a five percent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the pending recruitment process. They have also presented a 14-point demand to the state which includes providing a regular pay scale to 1,252 candidates belonging to MBC.

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 per cent reservation for the community. Five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC.

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI.

Read: Internet Services Snapped In Rajasthan District Ahead Of Gujjar Mahapanchayat

Read: Rajasthan Government Places Several Districts Under NSA Ahead Of Gurjar Agitation