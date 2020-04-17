Rajasthan Guv Condemns Attack On Police In Tonk; Says 'attackers Should Not Be Spared'

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday condemned the attack on policemen in Tonk and stated that stringent action should be taken against the attackers. As per Police, on Friday, five policemen were injured when they were attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk. This happened when the cops were patrolling in the areas where curfew has been imposed.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, Kalraj Mishra stated that Coronavirus is a major disease and people should be aware that doctors are working for their betterment. He added that be it any city, attackers should not be spared.

"This is condemnable. Attacking Coronavirus warriors is a henious crime and action should be taken against the attackers. I appeal to people to follow the lockdown and respect COVID warriors. Tonk incident is sad and unfortunate. Attackers should never be spared and we should not hesitate in taking action against them," said Mishra.

"Coronavirus is a major disease and people should be aware that doctors are working for their betterment. Be it Moradabad, Punjab or Tonk, attackers should not be spared," he added.

Police attacked in Tonk

As per Police, on Friday, five policemen were injured when they were attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk. This happened when the cops were patrolling in the areas where curfew has been imposed. Three of the policemen have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajasthan Police said that the attack was pre-planned. Police said: "There was crowd. We told them to go inside. But there were 100- 125 people who attacked us. Incident happened in Kasai mohalla. Their intention was not good. We just saved our lives."

