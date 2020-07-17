Rajasthan HC Adjourns Sachin Pilot’s Plea Till Monday; No Action Against MLAs Till Tuesday

In a massive relief for Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, has adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs who are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker.

Earlier in the day, senior counsel Harish Salve representing Pilot & his supporters argued that acts outside the House do not fall under the ambit of the tenth schedule. Moreover, he argued that raising disagreements regarding the "dictatorial functioning" of CM is an internal matter and doesn't amount to defection. Salve also added that filing of FIRs accusing the Deputy CM and MLAs of sedition is an arm twisting tactic and demanded a stay on the disqualification notices issued by the Speaker.

In response, Congress leader & counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi arguing for the speaker pleaded to dismiss the plea as it is premature. The party's whip asked for 3 days' time to respond to the petition by Pilot and his MLAs. This is the third day of the plea hearing filed by Pilot and his MLAs. CM Ashok Gehlot has lashed out at dissenters alleging that Pilot was in cahoots with BJP to topple his government.

Repeating its claims of horse-trading, the Congress demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs. The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party after SOG found 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions. While the BJP has denied its involvement, Rajasthan's Special Operation Group arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes.

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot failed as he maintained that t he will not be joining BJP. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs in the house of 200.

