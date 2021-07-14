Rajasthan Health Min Backs Population Control Bill: 'Country Has To Think To Control It'

After the governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh proposed to implement the Population Control Bill and 2-child policy, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that growing population is a problem. Remarking that the country has to think about controlling the growing population so that the future generations can have a better life, the Rajasthan Health Minister said that it is time for "Hum 2, humare 1".

CT Ravi: 'Karnataka must introduce a new population policy'

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi had said that it is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy to control its growing population. Taking to his official Twitter handle, CT Ravi said that with the natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population burst.

Uttar Pradesh govt's 2-child policy

Uttar Pradesh has floated the draft bill, titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, to control and stabilise the population of the state. The draft bill is open for public suggestions till July 19. The proposed population control bill has provisions to debar contestants with more than 2 children from local polls, and prevent applicants from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the public servants, who will adopt the 2-child policy will get 2 additional increments during the entire service. Under this bill, the government will set up maternity centres in primary healthcare centres that will distribute contraceptives, sensitise people about family planning. They will also keep records of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

Assam govt's 2-child policy

Earlier on June 18, the Assam Chief Minister had announced that the state will undertake the gradual implementation of a 2child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes, which will be funded by the state. Assam plans to make the 2-child policy mandatory for availing of government benefits, including loan waivers and other government schemes. However, members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and tea garden workers will be exempt from this norm.

