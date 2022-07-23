Rajasthan: High-level Committee Of BJP To Visit Bharatpur Post Seer Vijay Das' Death

A high-level committee constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will visit the incident site in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a state ruled by Congress, where Vijay Das ‘baba’ set himself ablaze. The incident took place on June 20, when, demanding a ban on illegal mining in Brij-Chaurasi-Kos pilgrimage, the seer attempted self-immolation. Having attempted immolation by pouring kerosene in Bharatpur, under Khoh police station in Paisa village, the 45-year-old had received over 85% burn injuries.

He was initially admitted to Bharatpur’s Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, which further referred him to Jaipur’s SMS hospital. Later, he was shifted to Delhi by creating Green Corridor on the Jaipur-Delhi highway by Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

BJP condoles demise of Vijay Das baba

Earlier, in the day, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, who was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan before the Ashok Gehlot government took over, condoled the demise of the seer. Addressing a press briefing, she claimed that illegal mining in the Braj region commenced once again during the Gehlot regime even though it was stopped when she was the CM in 2005.

Maintaining that Das would have been alive today had the administration initiated a dialogue, the ex-Rajasthan CM demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Vasundhara Raje remarked, "If the state government had listened to the voice of the seers and didn't take 551 days to take action, he wouldn't have lost his life today. On the demand of the seers, our government stopped the illegal mining going on in the Braj region on January 27, 2005. But this Congress government re-started the illegal mining in the Braj region which is linked to faith. In a state where the seers have to start an agitation to push for the demands for the welfare of the people and sacrifice themselves, there cannot be greater anarchy than this."