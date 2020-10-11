Rajasthan: Karauli Sarpanch Fearful Over 'escalating' Situation After Priest's Death

Days after a priest was burnt to death in Rajasthan's Karauli over a land dispute, the village Sarpanch has expressed his fear over the law and order situation in the area. "I have given a letter to the collector about how such incidents could escalate if we don't have proper boundaries around the school. Other kinds of misdeeds are also happening. So many people can die after the Pujari's death," said the village Sarpanch while speaking to Republic TV. The Sarpanch also expressed how cases of encroachment were increasing every day in the village, hinting at the involvement of influential people behind the situation in the state.

"It is getting worse...."

"There is so much encroachment happening, it is really increasing. There is a lot of encroachment being done in the village. Buildings are being broken into, drunkards hang around there, abuse women. It is getting worse," he said adding that some 'influential people' were involved.

The Sarpanch also revealed that a Panchayat was being convened over the shocking incident saying, "For our Pujari brother who died, who was burnt to death, we are convening the Panchayat. Their family is poor, they don't even have money to eat. We are coming together in the village to help them."

Athawale questions selective outrage

On the other hand, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale questioned why Rahul Gandhi who had created chaos over the Hathras incident, chose to remain silent on the brutalities occurring under his own government. "The way a priest was killed over a land dispute, it is condemnable. There is Ashok Gehlot and Congress' government. We don't want to go there and create politics," he said.

"We saw how Rahul Gandhi and all had landed in Hathras and created a huge hue and cry but in Rajasthan, a woman was raped, he did not go, now a priest has been murdered, he still did not go. I think, politics should not be created on such issues but I will appeal to Ashok Gehlot to quickly arrest accused people and give them a strict punishment," added Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Priest set on fire in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, temple priest Babulal Vaishnav died after allegedly being set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. After he was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons, tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Amid the massive outrage against the Ashok Gehlot government, the priest's nephew has claimed that the administration pressurised the family members to cremate the body on Friday night.

