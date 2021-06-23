Rajasthan: Independent MLAs Backing CM Ashok Gehlot To Meet To Discuss Political Situation

On Wednesday, June 23, the independent party MLAs of Rajasthan state who backed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will meet in Jaipur to discuss the political situation of the state. This development comes amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

All 13 independent MLAs and 6 BSP MLAs are called for a meeting aimed to discuss the cabinet posts and the promises made to the MLAs when they shifted to join Congress in the state.

However, it is not confirmed if the 6 BSP MLAs would be participating in the discussions as they have been a rebellion against the party since their move from BSP to Congress.

Rajasthan's political confusion

While 13 independent MLAs and 6 BSP MLAs who backed Ashok Gehlot are in the race to secure a Cabinet position, Sachin Pilot has been demanding 5 to 6 ministerial posts for his MLAs. Earlier, the party had offered his camps only 3 posts in the cabinet.

Recently, Sachin Pilot supporters launched a poster and a Twitter campaign against Ashok Gehlot. This action provoked as Pilot campers felt that the government has done injustice to those who backed Ashok and his government.

In early June, Sachin Pilot had visited the high command in Delhi and was expected to hold discussions on Rajasthan cabinet expansion. But, he has returned without speaking on this agenda.

Much awaited cabinet reshuffle

On June 15, Rajasthan Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma had advised his colleagues to keep their cabinet post requests aside and be considerate of the medical stations of Chief Minister Ashok Galot who is in the Coronavirus infections recovery phase.

Sharma said while interacting with reporters, as reported by ANI, "Nothing is going to happen for the next two months because CM is not meeting people in person. I also wanted to become CM but sometimes we've to suppress our desires".

While, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra had said, "Reshuffle will happen in Rajasthan. As told by Ajay Maken Ji (Congress in-charge for Rajasthan), a reshuffle will take place in the state".

In April, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was tested positive for Coronavirus infections. He shared the news over Twitter that stated that he is asymptomatic and is absolutely doing good.

(Image credit: PTI)