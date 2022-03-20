Rajasthan LoP Slams Ashok Gehlot Over FIR Against Son, Says 'scams By Cong Being Exposed'

Rajasthan BJP hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after an FIR was filed against his son Vaibhav Gehlot for allegedly duping a Maharashtra resident of crores of rupees. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday launched an attack on Gehlot and said that the Congress leader must issue an explanation on the accusations against his son.

BJP leader and LoP Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria slammed the Rajasthan CM over his son’s involvement in the fraud case. Kataria said that the leaders like Gehlot were degrading the Congress party. “Learnt that Gehlot's son is involved in a corruption matter of Rs 6 crores. The degradation of Congress is happening due to such acts of Cong leaders,” the Rajasthan LoP said as quoted by ANI.

“Scams done by Cong leaders are getting exposed. This is why Congress is reduced to ruins,” Kataria said while slamming the Rajasthan CM for the fall of Congress. Further slamming the Congress leader, Kataria said, “Ashok Gehlot calls himself the Gandhi of Rajasthan. I want to ask ‘Rajasthan's Gandhi’ if he is honouring Gandhi or defaming him.”

Furthermore, the BJP leader said that Ashok Gehlot should give an explanation regarding the allegations. “Gehlot should open his mouth. He should talk about the allegations,” Kataria added. Earlier, BJP state president Satish Poonia had also slammed the event and had asked Gehlot to issue an explanation on the matter.

FIR against Ashok Gehlot’s son

An FIR has been registered against Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, for allegedly duping a Maharashtra resident of crores of rupees. The case has been registered against 16 people including Vaibhav Gehlot, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). Sushil Patil, a Nashik-based businessman, alleged that the persons from Rajasthan and Gujarat including Vaibhav Gehlot and Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him.

He said that the money was taken on the pretext of landing him a contract with the Rajasthan government. The complainant issued details about the fraud that was done by Vaibhav Gehlot. However, Vaibhav has dismissed the allegations against him and said that he holds no links to the case. Terming it a false allegation, he said that it was a manipulated story.

Image: PTI/ ANI