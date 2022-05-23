'Rajasthan, Maha & Kerala Claiming Credit For Centre Slashing Fuel Prices': Hardeep Puri

After slashing fuel prices, the BJP-led Central government on Saturday asked the Opposition-ruled states to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel.

Several states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Maharashtra reduced the VAT on the fuels i.e. petrol and diesel. The centre on May 21 announced a major cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, which reduced the prices of fuel - amounting to a ₹9.5/litre reduction in petrol prices and ₹7/litre in diesel prices.

Following this, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday took to Twitter and said, “Not entirely surprised to see senior leaders from Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Kerala claiming credit for the actions taken by Centre & trying to pass off proportionate reduction in the VAT component due to a cut in Central Excise announced by FM, as their own reduction in VAT.”

On Saturday, the Union Minister thanked the Centre for the visionary decision of reducing Central excise on petrol and diesel and said that it underlines PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to the concerns of citizens and showcases his leadership in crisis.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary decision of reducing Central excise on Petrol by Rs 8/ltr and Diesel by Rs 6/ltr, which will translate into a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 /ltr and Diesel by Rs 7/ltr. Cost of Rs 1 lakh cr/year to the exchequer," Puri said in a tweet.

The Centre also asked all state governments, especially states that didn't reduce prices in the first round (November 2021), to implement a similar cut.

Moreover, Union Minister Sitharaman announced a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6,100 crores a year," she said. Also, a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was announced to help the people of the country.