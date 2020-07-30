Rajasthan Min Fires Jibe At Sachin Pilot; 'You Were Still In Knickers When I Was Elected'

Amid the Rajasthan political drama, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has lashed out at former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot alleging that he is conspiring against his own party. Speaking to media on Thursday, Khachariyawas went on the offensive stating that Pilot was made a leader in Rajasthan by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi but he (Pilot) turned out to be disloyal.

A visibly infuriated Khachariyawas said that he is well aware of the tactics played by Pilot due to his long experience in politics. Making a personal remark on the former deputy CM, he said that Pilot was accepted as a leader only when Congress made him the chief, adding that when he fought the election in 1992, Pilot and others supporting him might have been in their knickers - i.e. that they were children.

'Do not teach me': Rajasthan Minister to Pilot

"When Sachin Pilot contested election in 2004 from Dausa, then I contested from Jaipur, he was made state chief of the party, Rahul Gandhi enshrined the hand symbol of Congress party to you and made you the party chief, therefore we considered you our leader. But you are not loyal to Congress, to Rahul Gandhi. You are claiming Rajasthan government do not have the majority, what do you think you single-handedly brought Congress party to power in the state? You are attempting to bring down the government of your own party."

"Pratap Khachariyawas has become a leader after a struggle in Rajasthan and after doing hard work, do not teach me. You were still in your knickers when I was already an elected leader. We considered you a neta when you were made our party chief, we did not accept you so that you can stab us and conspire against us with BJP. I know to fight and I know how to settle the score," he added.

READ | Amid their court battle, Sachin Pilot wishes Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on his birthday

Meanwhile, the state police's SOG group is still hunting for Sachin Pilot camp MLAs on the alleged 'horse-trading' probe and on Wednesday they visited Best Western hotel. The team which visited two hotels - Heritage Village Hotel and Best Western Resort in Haryana's Manesar on July 23, was told that no MLAs were there as the premises were allegedly being used as a COVID facility. All 18 MLAs and Pilot are reportedly in Delhi and Haryana.

Rajasthan Guv Summons Assembly Session From Aug 14

On the other hand, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the state government's proposal to summon the Assembly session from August 14 after the Ashok Gehlot-led government sent a revised proposal to the Rajasthan Governor containing a response to all his queries. The session is being perceived as an opportunity for the Congress government to prove its majority amid the challenge posed by 19 MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp.

READ | Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Speaker challenges HC order

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. On July 24, a division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. This implies that the Speaker cannot take any coercive action against the Pilot camp until the HC concludes hearing the matter. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan HC's aforesaid order.

Rajasthan legal battle & political crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Joshi withdrew his plea from Supreme Court against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on the disqualification notices.

READ | Rajasthan's Law & Order goes for toss, admin absent amid Gehlot-Pilot resort politics

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

READ | Rajasthan Guv summons Assembly session from Aug 14 on Ashok Gehlot govt's fourth proposal