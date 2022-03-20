Rajasthan Min Mamta Bhupesh Accuses Cong Workers Of Taking Bribes For Transfers, Postings

Rajasthan's Minister of Women and Child Development, Mamta Bhupesh levelled a sensational allegation against Congress workers, stating that they are involved in taking bribes for facilitating transfers and postings. She said that such activities bring much shame to the party and Congress workers should stay away from such enticements.



In a video that went viral on the internet, the Minister is seen addressing party workers in Dausa. "Bribes are being taken for transfers and postings. I received complaints about an officer, so I told him that I will transfer him. To which, he told me that he has given Rs 3 lakhs to one of our party workers for getting his current posting."

I haven't taken any money from anyone. I want party workers to work honestly and should not indulge in this type of activity. Such things malign party image: Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Mamta Bhupesh in Dausa (19.03) — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 20, 2022

Congress' Mamta Bhupesh urges party workers not to indulge in corruption

Bhupesh urged the party workers to not indulge in such activities, which ruin the party's image. "I haven't taken any money from anyone. I want party workers to work honestly and should not indulge in this type of activity. Such things malign party image," she added.



In the video, the minister is heard saying, "When the officer tried to return the money back to the Congress party worker, on my request, the worker brazenly asked the officer to continue doing his work and he will settle the matter with the minister," said Bhupesh.



This comes as a major embarrassment for the Congress party, especially in Rajasthan, which goes to polls in 2023 and after the recent debacle in the five assembly states in Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The G-23 group of leaders have also held discussions in revamping the party for future elections and forming alliances to defeat the BJP. Voicing their discontent over the functioning of the Congress leadership, G-23 leaders have held a string of meetings separately in the last few days, with senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit, and Raj Babbar in attendance.



Meanwhile, in a major development on March 20, the G-23 group's top leader Ghulab Nabi Azad hinted at political retirement. “Sometimes I think and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and engaged in social service,” Azad said, while addressing civil society members in Jammu.

Image: ANI