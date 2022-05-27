In an embarrassment for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state's Sports Minister Ashok Chandna offered to resign and asked CM Gehlot to take his portfolios and hand it over to Kuldeep Ranka, who is Gehlot's senior and special IAS officer. It's important to note that many ministers in the Gehlot administration have already shown their displeasure towards the state bureaucracy in the past.

Ashok Chandna holds multiple portfolios in the Rajasthan state cabinet - Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Department (Independent Charge), Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Transport, and Soldier welfare. He tweeted and said, "Honorable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that please relieve me from the ministerial roles, which have turned cruel and the charge of all my departments should be given to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

Many MLAs have shown their resentment towards bureaucracy and the local administration

In a recent case, Congress MLA and State President of the Youth Congress Ganesh Ghoghra tendered his resignation to CM Ashok Gehlot on May 18 after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in the Dungarpur district. In the resignation letter, Ghoghra said that inspite of holding senior positions in the party he was being ignored. The state bureacracy and administration was suppressing his voice.

In another case, MLA from Pratapgadh Ramlal Meena tweeted and tagged the CM and accused the Circle Inspector of Arnod town of being involved in corruption worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Divya Maderna, Congress MLA from Osian made an allegation in the Rajasthan assembly that the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) is being run by the bureaucrats and ministers are only rubber stamps. She further stated that it is the same bureaucracy which worked against the BJP's Vasundhara Raje government and now wants the Congress party to sit in opposition.

Some other ministers who have shown their displeasure towards the state bureaucracy include MLA Giriraj Malinga, MLA Joginder Awana and CM's advisor Sanyam Lodha, who lately created a stir by saying that he is the slave of the Gandhi-Nehru family and will continue to be one unitl the last breath.

