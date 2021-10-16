Rajasthan Min Raghu Sharma Slams Kapil Sibal After CWC Meeting; 'Discipline Is Important'

After the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on Saturday, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma slammed Kapil Sibal, saying that no one is above the party's discipline and that party members should present their suggestions to the High Command on appropriate platforms.

"Do such talks strengthen Congress? If you hold a press conference on your own and say outside the things that you should say before the leadership, will it strengthen the party? Discipline is important. What needs to be done, will be done by High Command but I don't agree with someone speaking at the road," he alluded to the G-23 leaders who questioned the Congress leadership following the Punjab issue.

"Speak and put suggestions before High Command at the correct platform. But if you consider yourself above the party's discipline then this is not right," Raghu Sharma stated.

The party's poor performance in subsequent assembly elections has prompted a group of leaders, including party veterans, known as G-23, to question the leadership.

Congress declared that elections for a new party chief will be held between August 21 and September 20 of next year. After a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, party general secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement.

"Election of the AICC president will be held between August 21, 2022, and September 20, 2022," Venugopal said. He also stated that the party is planning a big training programme from the ground up.

"Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of Congress workers, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of the present government and countering propaganda," he added.

Congress announces plans for 'organisational elections' after CWC meeting

The membership drive will run from November 1 through March 31 of the following year. The block committee elections will begin on April 1, 2022. On Saturday, senior Congress politician Ambika Soni stated that everyone in the party believes that party leader Rahul Gandhi should be elected president.

Soni remarked, "Everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president."

Her statements came following the conclusion of today's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the nation's capital. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim president by the CWC after Rahul Gandhi stood down as president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), assuming responsibility for the 2019 general election poll debacle.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI