Rajasthan Min Tears Into BJP Over Phone Tapping Row, Slams Pilot For Making Different Camp

Even as Congress faces political turmoil in Rajasthan following the open rebellion of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the party continues to accuse the BJP of indulging in hose-trading. Congress has also released audiotapes alleging that BJP leaders are conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government while maintaining silence about the origin of the tapes

Despite the opposition denying all claims, Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariya has said that the party is lying and cannot be trusted. He also questioned Sachin Pilot’s motive behind making a different camp.

"Everyone knows what BJP has done in Madhya Pradesh. They are still doing horse-trading there. They have been doing the same in Rajasthan and are lying about it. Our Chief Minister has announced that he will step down if the audio tapes are proven fake. In fact, Gulab Chand Kataria (Opposition leader) has also said that he will resign if proven wrong. No one can trust Kataria now. Before the investigation, he has declared the audio clips fake," said Khachariya.

The Congress leader further said, if Sachin Pilot has a problem with CM Ashok Gehlot, he should have first discussed it with the party members, but instead, he made a separate camp, which was not right.

Phone tapping row

Earlier on Saturday, BJP had demanded a CBI probe into the matter of phone tapping after Congress claimed to have released audiotapes to support their allegations. BJP leader Sambit Patra also raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi based on the complaint about audiotapes. These complaints were filed after senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP. Surjewala accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the Rajasthan government.

