The blame game over the Karauli incident continues as a minister from the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of gaining political mileage from the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Minister said that the security was sufficient unlike what was being claimed.

'There is nothing of that sort', the Congress leader said. "The Inspector General was present, other big officials were also present," he further said, adding, "We are digging too deep- who was at fault, what happened- the fault was of the public, not of the administration, not of the government. I am someone who speaks directly."

Karauli Collector transferred

Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organized to mark the Hindu new year faced stone-pelting as they passed through a market area dominated by Muslims. Houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, and 35 people were injured, as per the authorities.

Though the government has been refuting claims of any mismanagement on the part of the administration, through a notification the Government's Department of Personnel has initiated the transfer of 69 IAS officers, including the collector of the Karauli district.

'Ashok Gehlot needs to answer questions'

The BJP on Wednesday took out a Nyay Yatra over the Karauli violence which was obstructed by the Congress-led Rajasthan government. Speaking on the same to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Debate at 9, BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya said that instead of him being questioned, questions should be posed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Ask him why is he scared...why is he scared of the BJP going to Karauli and meeting with the victims of the violence. Why is it that his police, more than a thousand of whom were deployed today against 20, 30-year-old Yuva Morcha karyakartas in thousands, were not prompted or alerted to take action to prevent the violence taking place in Karauli," he said.