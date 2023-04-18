Rajasthan Minister Backs Pilot, Warns Congress Leadership Of Any Action Against The Leader

The one-day hunger strike staged by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has heated the politics in Rajasthan. While the party's high command has hinted at strict action against Pilot for 'anti-party' activities, Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha has openly challenged the party to take any action against Pilot, if they have the courage.

While addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, in presence of Sachin Pilot, Gudha said, "Pilot sir, don't worry, I want to tell you that the youth of all religions, castes and communities of Rajasthan are standing behind you. I want to challenge that if you have drunk mother's milk, then take disciplinary action against the pilot and tell."

Congress warns Pilot of 'strict action'

The heated comment by Rajasthan Minister Gudha comes days after Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asserted that appropriate action will be taken this time against Sachin Pilot for his anti-party activities. He said, "I agree with the issue of corruption raised by Sachin Pilot but the way he raised it is not correct. He should have raised it during the Assembly session."

"Today (discussion with Sachin Pilot) happened for half an hour and we will talk tomorrow also. I will analyze all things and prepare a report as to who is at fault. Action should have been taken in the past but was not done but this time action will be taken”, reported ANI quoting Randhawa.

Rajasthan former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot embarked his one-day hunger strike in Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak on April 11, calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state. A huge gathering of party cadres was seen accompanying Pilot during the protest.

While commenting on the motive behind the purpose of the protest, Sachin Pilot said, "When BJP's Vasundhara Raje was CM, there were lots of corruption allegations against her. We wanted an impartial probe into it. Our govt was formed and it has been 4 yrs that's why I did 'Anshan'. We must have a zero-tolerance policy against corruption."