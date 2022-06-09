Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal Receives Threat Call; Contact Traced To Malaysia

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who was staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, allegedly received threatening calls from a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

The caller, identified as Sethi Ram alias Sunil Bishnoi was traced to Malaysia, said IG (Bikaner) Omprakash. Sunil reportedly made an internet call to the Minister on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

“Around a dozen people who were in touch with the caller have been detained and are being interrogated,” Omprakash said.

According to police, Sunil, who belongs to Bikaner, had gone to Malaysia over two years ago along with his friends — Aman Bishnoi, Amarjeet, and Rakesh Kumar. He started working there as a security guard. Though Amarjeet and Aman returned, Rakesh and Sunil stayed back in Malaysia, they said. Amarjeet, Aman, and 12 others have been detained in this regard.

“It is being investigated whether the accused have connections with any gangs,” IG Omprakash said.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav earlier said the caller had identified himself as a member of the SOPU gang, and also issued a threat to the minister’s family members who live in Bikaner.

In light of the threatening call, the security outside Meghwal’s residence in Vyas Colony has been tightened. The disaster and relief management Minister of Rajasthan later returned to Jaipur from Udaipur along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

Rajasthan resort politics

Around 90 MLAs, including 11 of the 13 Independents, were lodged in the Udaipur hotel over fears of horse-trading ahead of the June 10 elections.

For the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress has fielded three candidates - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, while the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Chandra, who has filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

With 108 MLAs in the state Assembly, Congress is set to win two Rajya Sabha seats. After winning the two seats, Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

(With inputs from agency)