Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi Responds To Rape Allegations Against Son; 'Stand By Truth'

Breaking his silence over rape allegations against his son, Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahesh Joshi said that he is unaware of the matter and only heard of it through the media. Stating that he stands by truth and justice, the minister said the truth will prevail following investigations into the case.

Speaking of the allegations made against his son, Mahesh Joshi told reporters, "I know only what the media is saying. I don't have any idea other than this". "Let the police do its work, I can't say anything as of now", he added.

The Minister further urged the media to not assume conclusions and let the police do their work.

"I'm with truth throughout my life," Mahesh Joshi said.

FIR in Delhi accuses Rajasthan minister’s son of rape

A case of rape has been registered against the son of a key Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in New Delhi. The survivor is a 23-year-old resident of Jaipur, who has alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her several times after intoxicating her.

According to the woman, Joshi allegedly made explicit videos of her and threatened to kill her if she made the matter public.

The young lady has registered an FIR at Sadar police station in Delhi, claiming that Rohit Joshi raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her. When she informed Joshi that she is pregnant with his child, she was forced to abort the baby, she alleged.

The woman who became friends with Rohit Joshi on Facebook alleged that her life was in danger in Rajasthan, which was why she decided to lodge the complaint in the national capital.

Minor accused MLA's son of rape

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the son of a Congress MLA in Rajasthan's Dausa district. In her complaint to the police filed on March 20, the girl has named Deepak Meena, the son of Johari Lal Meena, the MLA from Rajgarh and Alwar.

The girl alleged that last year, she was taken to a hotel, where she was drugged and raped.

The girl also claimed that she had to pay cash and jewellery to the tune of ₹15 lakh as the men threatened to upload her compromising photos on social media.

