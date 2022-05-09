Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s Son Accused Of Rape; Delhi Police Register Zero FIR

In a breaking development, a zero FIR has been lodged with the Delhi Police against the son of a Rajasthan Minister after he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman. The woman from Jaipur alleged that Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, raped her on multiple occasions over a year. Police officials on Sunday confirmed that the Delhi Police has registered a zero FIR and a probe was underway in the case.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the Rajasthan Police has been intimated about the FIR lodged at Sadar Bazaar Police station against the son of the Rajasthan Minister. The woman, in the FIR, has alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her on the pretext of marriage. According to the police, the case was registered on May 8 under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, the woman has alleged that the minister's son raped her on several occasions between January 8, 2021, and 17 April 2022. She claimed that the alleged accused had also promised to marry her. The complaint claims that the two met on the social media platform Facebook and the alleged accused spiked the woman’s drink to make her uncurious during the first meeting. She accused Rohit Joshi made obscene videos of her during the meeting and threatening to spread them on public platforms.

The Jaipur woman later added that the two also had another meeting in Delhi where Rohit Joshi forced himself upon her. "Rohit made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me...but then he got drunk and abused me...He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral...," the woman alleged in the FIR.

She further stated that she found she was pregnant on 11 August 2021 and alleged that the accused forced her to take a pill to avoid the childbirth which she didn't comply to, the complainant stated. Speaking about the case, a senior Delhi Police officer said that a zero FIR, which can be registered anywhere in the country, has been lodged. "Based on the complaint of the woman, we have registered a zero FIR. We have also informed the Rajasthan Police which will further investigate the matter," the officer said.

Why is Priyanka Vadra Silent? asks BJP

Reacting to the alleged rape case against Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress and asked why it was remaining silent in the matter. Speaking about the case, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said that Rajasthan has now become the top state when it comes to cases of rape. Poonawalla went on to remind the case of gang rape against the son of Congress MLA Joharilal Meena and alleged that Congress was protecting such offenders.

“This is not the first time the son of a Congress politician is being accused of such heinous crimes. Just recently, the son of Congress MLA Joharilal Meena was accused of gang-raping a minor girl. This is happening in Rajasthan on a regular basis. In Rajasthan instead of Beti Bachao there is something called Apradhi Bachao,” Poonawalla said in a video address. He further slammed Congress’ Priyanka Vadra and said that she was not speaking up against crimes in the Congress-ruled state.

“Priyanka Vadra, who finds time to travel to all parts of the country to raise issues on women empowerment has found no time to visit Rajasthan despite it becoming No1 in cases of rapes,” the BJP spokesperson said. Poonawalla further mentioned the Alwar and Dausa rape cases and said that the atrocities against Dalit women were on the rise in the state. He further stated that Vadra failed to raise these issues and even questioned Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over the issues that took place in the state.

